Fast Company Management Recognizes Writers Guild of America East

Management of business news site Fast Company has voluntarily recognized the Writers Guild of America East as the collective bargaining representative of the staff’s 40-member bargaining unit.

The staffers announced on June 6 that an “overwhelming” majority of the staff had signed union cards and called on management to voluntarily recognize the WGA East. Owner Mansueto Ventures had no comment at the time.

Fast Company is the latest in a growing list of digital news sites which have unionized with the WGA East in the last three years. The union, which has around 5,000 members, currently represents about 1,300 professionals at digital news sites including Talking Points Memo, The Dodo, Thrillist, Vox Media, Onion Inc., HuffPost, Vice, The Intercept, ThinkProgress, MTV News, Salon, Slate and Gizmodo Media Group.

Talking Points Memo was the most recent staff to unionize with the WGA East. On Wednesday, the editorial staff at investigative digital news site The Intercept unanimously ratified its first contract, negotiated by the Writers Guild of America East.

“We welcome the editorial and photo staff at Fast Company to the movement for collective bargaining in digital media, and we look forward to building a productive relationship with the employer,” said Lowell Petrson, WGA East executive director. “Unionizing and negotiating will give these hardworking employees a meaningful voice in the decisions that affect their work lives.”

