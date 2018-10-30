You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fandor Targets Stranded FilmStruck Users With Discounted Annual Subscription Offer

Todd Spangler

Indie-film streaming service Fandor said it was “sad to hear the news” about WarnerMedia’s plans to shut down FilmStruck at the end of next month. But it also saw a business opportunity.

Fandor is giving current FilmStruck subscribers a special offer to check out over 4,000 indie films, documentaries, international features and shorts available on the platform. For a limited time, the service is offering FilmStruck members a $24.99 annual subscription to Fandor (a 57% discount from the regular $59.99 annual plan).

More info is at this link. It’s not clear how Fandor is verifying whether someone is an existing FilmStruck customer, and it seems like a general promo open to all new Fandor subscribers.

Films currently featured on Fandor include: “Lars and the Real Girl,” “The English Patient,” “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover,” “Bug,” “The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby,” “Mona Lisa Smile,” “Kadosh,” “Art School Confidential,” “The Magnificent Seven” (1960) and “City of God.”

Fandor also provides curated entertainment and original editorial content across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and on desktop, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Prime, Sling TV and the Roku Channel.

Chris Kelly, chairman of and principal investor in Fandor, recently assumed the CEO role at the company with the departure of Larry Aidem. It also hired ad-biz veteran John Zamoiski as its first chief marketing officer.

