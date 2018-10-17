You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fandor’s Chris Kelly Takes CEO Spot, Streamer Taps John Zamoiski as CMO

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chris Kelly, John Zamoiski - Fandor
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fandor

Chris Kelly, chairman of and principal investor in Fandor, has assumed the CEO role at the indie-film streaming service, and the company announced that longtime advertising exec John Zamoiski has joined as its first chief marketing officer.

The management changes come after the departure of Larry Aidem, who left Fandor last month after more than three years as CEO to join tech investment and consulting firm Reverb Advisors.

Kelly, formerly Facebook’s first general counsel and chief privacy officer, invested in Fandor in 2011. He also is part owner of the Sacramento Kings and serves as non-executive chairman of MoviePass, the struggling movie-subscription venture owned by Helios & Matheson Analytics.

In hiring Zamoiski, Kelly is stepping up efforts on marketing the Fandor service, which offers a selection of 4,000 independent films, international movies, documentaries and classic movies starting at $5.99 per month.

“John brings an unmatched breadth of entertainment and communications marketing experience to Fandor,” Kelly said in a statement. “His connectivity and understanding of audience motivation gives us a new way to look at what Fandor can be.”

Related

Zamoiski most recently served as managing director of advertising agency Doner CX. During his career, he has founded three ad agencies, each of which have been acquired: Bottlerocket Marketing Group, Vertical Mix Marketing, and Vanguard Entertainment. He has worked with clients including brands like NBCUniversal Cable, Food Network, Verizon Fios, Comcast, A&E, HGTV, the Weather Channel, and Time Warner.

Zamoiski commented, “As we evolve to becoming more member-centric, I look forward to shaping the next chapter of the company with robust new programs for members to share great content along with innovative opportunities for brand partners.”

Along with Zamoiski’s appointment, San Francisco-based Fandor has hired a new director of marketing, Martina Rogers, who has previously worked at Audience Group, Hearst, WPP and Horizon Media.

Pictured above: Chris Kelly (l.), John Zamoiski

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Digital

  • Our Game Streaming Future: A Dystopian

    Our Game Streaming Future: A Dystopian Retreat From Innovation, Risk

    Chris Kelly, chairman of and principal investor in Fandor, has assumed the CEO role at the indie-film streaming service, and the company announced that longtime advertising exec John Zamoiski has joined as its first chief marketing officer. The management changes come after the departure of Larry Aidem, who left Fandor last month after more than […]

  • Chris Kelly, John Zamoiski - Fandor

    Fandor's Chris Kelly Takes CEO Spot, Streamer Taps John Zamoiski as CMO

    Chris Kelly, chairman of and principal investor in Fandor, has assumed the CEO role at the indie-film streaming service, and the company announced that longtime advertising exec John Zamoiski has joined as its first chief marketing officer. The management changes come after the departure of Larry Aidem, who left Fandor last month after more than […]

  • raze logo

    Raze Pacts With Turner Latin America for Inaugural Raze Awards

    Chris Kelly, chairman of and principal investor in Fandor, has assumed the CEO role at the indie-film streaming service, and the company announced that longtime advertising exec John Zamoiski has joined as its first chief marketing officer. The management changes come after the departure of Larry Aidem, who left Fandor last month after more than […]

  • Scribd, New York Times Partner on

    Scribd Bundles New York Times With E-Books, Audio Books for $13 a Month

    Chris Kelly, chairman of and principal investor in Fandor, has assumed the CEO role at the indie-film streaming service, and the company announced that longtime advertising exec John Zamoiski has joined as its first chief marketing officer. The management changes come after the departure of Larry Aidem, who left Fandor last month after more than […]

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Suffers Extended Global Access Problems, Outages

    Chris Kelly, chairman of and principal investor in Fandor, has assumed the CEO role at the indie-film streaming service, and the company announced that longtime advertising exec John Zamoiski has joined as its first chief marketing officer. The management changes come after the departure of Larry Aidem, who left Fandor last month after more than […]

  • Snap Content Chief Nick Bell on

    Listen: Snap Content Chief Nick Bell on Venturing Into Scripted Series

    Chris Kelly, chairman of and principal investor in Fandor, has assumed the CEO role at the indie-film streaming service, and the company announced that longtime advertising exec John Zamoiski has joined as its first chief marketing officer. The management changes come after the departure of Larry Aidem, who left Fandor last month after more than […]

  • DramaFever K-Drama Streaming Service Shuts Down

    Warner Bros.' DramaFever Korean-Drama Streaming Service Is Shutting Down

    Chris Kelly, chairman of and principal investor in Fandor, has assumed the CEO role at the indie-film streaming service, and the company announced that longtime advertising exec John Zamoiski has joined as its first chief marketing officer. The management changes come after the departure of Larry Aidem, who left Fandor last month after more than […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad