Fandango Offering 50% Off Golden Globes-Nominated Movies and TV Shows

Fandango is latching on to 2018 Golden Globes hype to try to lure new customers to its FandangoNow streaming service — offering 50% off rentals or purchases of several nominated movies and TV shows for a limited time.

The nominations for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced Thursday (see full list here). FandangoNow’s half-price deal is available to U.S. customers using the promo code “GLOBES19” at checkout through Dec. 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The deal means, for example, that Disney/Marvel’s “Black Panther” — nominated in three Golden Globes categories — will be available to rent in HD for $2 (normally $3.99) and to buy in HD for $10 (normally $19.99).

However, many of the nominees aren’t available on FandangoNow. Titles that aren’t in the home-video window yet include “A Star Is Born,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Boy Erased,” “The Favourite,” “Green Book” and “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

Also, several nominated TV shows aren’t available on FandangoNow, including Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method” and “Bodyguard”; Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and ““Homecoming”; and BBC America’s “Killing Eve.”

Related Stars Talk Time’s Up, #WhyWeWearBlack at Golden Globes Golden Globes Nominations: 22 Biggest Snubs and Surprises

Golden Globes-nominated movies currently available on FandangoNow are “Black Panther,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Vice,” “Isle of Dogs,” “Mirai,” “Incredibles 2,” “Eighth Grade” (for actress Elsie Fisher), “Tully” (for actress Charlize Theron) and “A Quiet Place” (for music score).

TV shows and limited series picking up Globes nominations that are eligible for FandangoNow’s 50% off deal include: FX’s “Pose,” “Atlanta,” “The Americans” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”; HBO’s “Westworld,” “The Tale,” “Succession,” “Barry” and “Sharp Objects”; Showtime’s “Patrick Melrose” and “Who Is America?” starring Sacha Baron Cohen; Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”; NBC’s “Will & Grace” and “The Good Place”; Bravo’s “Dirty John”; and Starz’s “Outlander.”

NBCUniversal-owned Fandango acquired M-Go from Technicolor and DreamWorks Animation in early 2016 and shorty thereafter rebranded the service FandangoNow. The service offers 70,000 new release and catalog movies and TV shows, including a library of 4K and HDR titles, to buy or rent. FandangoNow competitors include Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play and Walmart’s Vudu.

Pictured above: Disney/Marvel’s “Black Panther”