You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fall TV Social Buzz: ‘A Million Little Things,’ ‘Murphy Brown’ Lead Freshman Class

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
A MILLION LITTLE THINGS - "Pilot" - They say friendship isnÕt one big thing, itÕs a million little things; and thatÕs true for a group of friends from Boston who bond under unexpected circumstances in the premiere episode of "A Million Little Things," airing WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Jack Rowand)DAVID GIUNTOLI, JAMES RODAY, ROMANY MALCO JR
CREDIT: ABC

ABC’s new drama “A Million Little Things” was the most engaging new broadcast TV show across social media following its premiere last week, with CBS’s “Murphy Brown” reboot with Candice Bergen also turning in strong numbers, according to data compiled by ListenFirst Media.

Social posts for “A Million Little Things” garnered 220,349 social reactions the week of Sept. 24-30 across platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The show also had the most content shares, with about 15,000 for the week, out of all new broadcast shows for the fall 2018 season, per ListenFirst.

“A Million Little Things” has been likened to NBC’s hit drama “This Is Us,” but it’s worth noting that “This Is Us” had a social-engagement score three times higher during its premiere week in 2016, as measured by ListenFirst.

Also, the volume of social-media chatter doesn’t always correspond to TV ratings. The premiere of “A Million Little Things” averaged a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.1 million viewers, not exactly a knock-it-out-of-the-park performance.

Murphy Brown” saw solid results following its premiere, ranking as the No. 1 most-talked-about new fall show on social with almost 68,000 mentions and close to 180,000 social engagements. Other buzzed-about new shows included The CW’s “Legacies” and NBC’s “Manifest.”

Related

This season’s reboots like “Murphy Brown” and CBS’s “Magnum P.I.” are whipping up social conversation, but the overall reaction has been mixed, according to Jason Klein, co-CEO of ListenFirst. “While a large amount of viewers are praising the show content, others are complaining about the ‘lack of new content’ and are upset with ‘yet another revival,’ signaling possible reboot fatigue,” he said.

Meanwhile, “Murphy Brown” also has proven to be politically divisive. Conversation about the show has been both positive and negative, with some viewers praising the brilliant jokes and others viewing it as “leftist propaganda” and expressing displeasure over Hillary Clinton’s cameo appearance.

Here’s the breakdown of the analysis of the top 10 new fall broadcast shows, ranked by social engagement (all reactions to official posts) and conversation (mentions of a show).

Social Engagement: 2018 New Fall Broadcast TV Shows

Rank TV Program Network ListenFirst Social
Engagement Score
1 A Million Little Things ABC 220,349
2 Murphy Brown CBS 178,864
3 Legacies The CW 172,057
4 Manifest NBC 162,101
5 New Amsterdam NBC 100,534
6 The Rookie ABC 94,785
7 Magnum P.I. CBS 51,815
8 Single Parents ABC 50,994
9 FBI CBS 45,869
10 The Cool Kids Fox 42,306

Source: ListenFirst data for Sept. 24-30, 2018, measuring volume of post reactions, likes, shares, comments, and retweets across official TV pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr and Google+

Conversation: 2018 New Fall Broadcast TV Shows

Rank TV Program Network ListenFirst Interest Score
1 Murphy Brown CBS 67,956
2 Manifest NBC 48,695
3 A Million Little Things ABC 48,265
4 New Amsterdam NBC 22,414
5 Magnum P.I. CBS 17,313
6 Legacies The CW 10,638
7 FBI CBS 9,975
8 God Friended Me CBS 8,826
9 Charmed The CW 7,616
10 Rel Foz 7,388

Source: ListenFirst data for Sept. 24-30, 2018, measuring conversation volume (mentions and hashtags) on Twitter, Facebook, Google+

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More TV

  • A MILLION LITTLE THINGS - "Pilot"

    Fall TV Social Buzz: 'A Million Little Things,' 'Murphy Brown' Lead Freshman Class

    ABC’s new drama “A Million Little Things” was the most engaging new broadcast TV show across social media following its premiere last week, with CBS’s “Murphy Brown” reboot with Candice Bergen also turning in strong numbers, according to data compiled by ListenFirst Media. Social posts for “A Million Little Things” garnered 220,349 social reactions the […]

  • Sarah Whalen Tremendous Entertainment

    Tremendous Entertainment Names Sarah Whalen EVP of Development (EXCLUSIVE)

    ABC’s new drama “A Million Little Things” was the most engaging new broadcast TV show across social media following its premiere last week, with CBS’s “Murphy Brown” reboot with Candice Bergen also turning in strong numbers, according to data compiled by ListenFirst Media. Social posts for “A Million Little Things” garnered 220,349 social reactions the […]

  • PASADENA, CA - AUGUST 6: Executive

    CBS Fires 'NCIS: New Orleans' Producer Brad Kern, Terminates Overall Deal

    ABC’s new drama “A Million Little Things” was the most engaging new broadcast TV show across social media following its premiere last week, with CBS’s “Murphy Brown” reboot with Candice Bergen also turning in strong numbers, according to data compiled by ListenFirst Media. Social posts for “A Million Little Things” garnered 220,349 social reactions the […]

  • HBO Gives Series Order Danny McBride

    HBO Gives Series Order to Danny McBride Televangelist Comedy 'The Righteous Gemstones'

    ABC’s new drama “A Million Little Things” was the most engaging new broadcast TV show across social media following its premiere last week, with CBS’s “Murphy Brown” reboot with Candice Bergen also turning in strong numbers, according to data compiled by ListenFirst Media. Social posts for “A Million Little Things” garnered 220,349 social reactions the […]

  • Casting Directors Fight for Diversity in

    Women in Film LA Teams With Ghetto Film School for Filmmaker Development Program

    ABC’s new drama “A Million Little Things” was the most engaging new broadcast TV show across social media following its premiere last week, with CBS’s “Murphy Brown” reboot with Candice Bergen also turning in strong numbers, according to data compiled by ListenFirst Media. Social posts for “A Million Little Things” garnered 220,349 social reactions the […]

  • Leaving Netflix in October 2018

    What's Leaving Netflix in October 2018

    ABC’s new drama “A Million Little Things” was the most engaging new broadcast TV show across social media following its premiere last week, with CBS’s “Murphy Brown” reboot with Candice Bergen also turning in strong numbers, according to data compiled by ListenFirst Media. Social posts for “A Million Little Things” garnered 220,349 social reactions the […]

  • French Producers Board Spy Show Created

    French Producers Board Spy Series From 'BlacKkKlansman' Co-Writers (EXCLUSIVE)

    ABC’s new drama “A Million Little Things” was the most engaging new broadcast TV show across social media following its premiere last week, with CBS’s “Murphy Brown” reboot with Candice Bergen also turning in strong numbers, according to data compiled by ListenFirst Media. Social posts for “A Million Little Things” garnered 220,349 social reactions the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad