You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fake Twitter Campaign Warning of Fake Tweets Created by TV Writer Looking for Work

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dont Believe Every Tweet - Nathan Gotsch
CREDIT: Nathan Gotsch

The “Don’t Believe Every Tweet” project that launched over the weekend — which looked enough like an official Twitter public-awareness campaign that it fooled some reporters — is actually an elaborate calling card created by an out-of-work TV writer.

The campaign, hosted at dontbelieveeverytweet.com, includes links to Twitter’s official website and a fake statement from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey that says in part, “It’s a simple reminder to be skeptical of everything you see on Twitter because our users can put literally anything in a tweet.” The effort also includes a series of YouTube shorts featuring comedian Greg Barris, who makes various bizarre claims and gives baffling instructions in presentations to different people.

The Twitter account @dontbelieveev tweeted about the project early Sunday, making it look like a real Twitter initiative — and confusion ensued. A Twitter spokesman said it wasn’t created by the company and whoever had didn’t reach out to Twitter beforehand.

Turns out it the point wasn’t really to grind an ideological axe: “Don’t Believe Every Tweet” was the brainchild of one Nathan Gotsch, who told Variety he wanted to get noticed by the entertainment industry with the stunt.

The 35-year-old Gotsch, a graduate of USC’s School of Cinematic Arts, previously tried to break into Hollywood with limited success. He wrote a sitcom pilot, “Josh Jennings for Congress,” for FX and Apostle Productions that did not get ordered to series. Discouraged, he left L.A. and spent two years teaching film and video classes and his high-school alma mater in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Related

Upon returning to Los Angeles to make another go at breaking into showbiz, he found it was as tough as ever to break through the noise, which led to his idea to create “Don’t Believe Every Tweet” as a kind of faux PSA. “Reintroducing yourself to the town is not easy,” he said.

Gotcsh claimed he also was inspired by the recent controversy over Twitter’s handling of Alex Jones and Infowars. Last week, Twitter put the conspiracy theorist and his right-wing outlet in a seven-day timeout period after Jones told viewers in a video that they need to have “battle rifles… at their bedsides” to fight “traitors.” Critics on the left have blasted Dorsey and Twitter for not taking more decisive action, while conservatives are complaining that Twitter is silencing right-wing viewpoints.

“As loud as the dialogue had gotten, I thought we were missing a voice reminding us that fake news and conspiracy theories only make an impact when we mindlessly believe what we see online,” Gotsch said.

The “Don’t Believe Every Tweet” spots featuring Barris were written and directed by Gotcsh. He enlisted cinematographer Jennifer Gittings, who worked on Amy Adrion’s recently released documentary film “Half the Picture,” about the low number of women directors working in Hollywood.

What’s next? According to Gotcsh, he’s already been contacted by a few producers interested in “developing something” around Barris’ character either for television or as a digital series.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Digital

  • Dont Believe Every Tweet - Nathan

    Fake Twitter Campaign Warning of Fake Tweets Created by TV Writer Looking for Work

    The “Don’t Believe Every Tweet” project that launched over the weekend — which looked enough like an official Twitter public-awareness campaign that it fooled some reporters — is actually an elaborate calling card created by an out-of-work TV writer. The campaign, hosted at dontbelieveeverytweet.com, includes links to Twitter’s official website and a fake statement from […]

  • A trading post sports the Spotify

    Sony Music's $750 Million Spotify 'Windfall' Leaves Some Lingering Questions

    The “Don’t Believe Every Tweet” project that launched over the weekend — which looked enough like an official Twitter public-awareness campaign that it fooled some reporters — is actually an elaborate calling card created by an out-of-work TV writer. The campaign, hosted at dontbelieveeverytweet.com, includes links to Twitter’s official website and a fake statement from […]

  • Deepfakes: This Porn Studio Uses AI

    Naughty America Wants to Monetize Deepfake Porn

    The “Don’t Believe Every Tweet” project that launched over the weekend — which looked enough like an official Twitter public-awareness campaign that it fooled some reporters — is actually an elaborate calling card created by an out-of-work TV writer. The campaign, hosted at dontbelieveeverytweet.com, includes links to Twitter’s official website and a fake statement from […]

  • Amazon Prime

    Amazon Prime's 20% Game Discount Coming to an End

    The “Don’t Believe Every Tweet” project that launched over the weekend — which looked enough like an official Twitter public-awareness campaign that it fooled some reporters — is actually an elaborate calling card created by an out-of-work TV writer. The campaign, hosted at dontbelieveeverytweet.com, includes links to Twitter’s official website and a fake statement from […]

  • Twitch_Prime

    Twitch Drops Ad-Free Viewing for Prime Members

    The “Don’t Believe Every Tweet” project that launched over the weekend — which looked enough like an official Twitter public-awareness campaign that it fooled some reporters — is actually an elaborate calling card created by an out-of-work TV writer. The campaign, hosted at dontbelieveeverytweet.com, includes links to Twitter’s official website and a fake statement from […]

  • virtual reality

    Google and Imax’s VR Camera Project Canceled (EXCLUSIVE)

    The “Don’t Believe Every Tweet” project that launched over the weekend — which looked enough like an official Twitter public-awareness campaign that it fooled some reporters — is actually an elaborate calling card created by an out-of-work TV writer. The campaign, hosted at dontbelieveeverytweet.com, includes links to Twitter’s official website and a fake statement from […]

  • Nvidia's New RTX Graphics Cards Run

    Nvidia's New RTX Graphics Cards Run $500 to $1,200

    The “Don’t Believe Every Tweet” project that launched over the weekend — which looked enough like an official Twitter public-awareness campaign that it fooled some reporters — is actually an elaborate calling card created by an out-of-work TV writer. The campaign, hosted at dontbelieveeverytweet.com, includes links to Twitter’s official website and a fake statement from […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad