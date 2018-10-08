You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Facebook’s New Video-Calling Devices Let Users Co-Stream Music, Video

Todd Spangler

Facebook Portal - video calling
CREDIT: Courtesy of Facebook

Facebook unveiled Portal, video-communication devices that incorporate several smart-speaker features using Amazon’s Alexa, and provide a way to listen to music and watch videos together with friends.

Portal ($199) and the larger-screen Portal+ ($349) will begin shipping in November. The devices made video calling “easier and more like hanging out,” according to Facebook, and can make calls with any Facebook or Messenger user.

Portal also enables shared activities like listening to music together or watching some of your favorite shows. For the initial launch, Facebook has partnered with Spotify Premium, Pandora, and iHeartRadio on the audio side, and will let Portal users stream videos from Facebook Watch, Discovery’s Food Network and E.W. Scripps’ Newsy. More media partners are in the queue, the social giant said.

Facebook’s Portal devices include Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, so users can ask the devices for things like sports scores and weather updates, as well as launch a video call with a “Hey Portal” command. It also provides Alexa-based controls for smart-home devices and can even let you order groceries, according to Facebook.

The entry-level Portal includes a 10-inch, 1280-by-800-pixel display; Portal+ has a 15-inch, 1920-by-1080 pivoting display. Both devices are available to pre-order in the U.S. from Facebook at portal.facebook.com, as well as Amazon.com and Best Buy. Facebook also is selling a $100 bundled discount if you purchase any two devices (so two Portal devices will be cost $298).

The Portal devices also act as digital picture-frames. In screensaver mode, the Superframe feature can display favorite photos and videos and notifications like birthday reminders.

