Facebook Hires Vidpresso Team, Acquires Social Video Tech

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Facebook has hired the team behind Vidpresso, a startup focused on helping broadcasters with streaming videos to Facebook Live and other social platforms. The social media giant also acquired certain assets related to Vidpresso’s technology, and the startup is transitioning its existing live streaming clients to Facebook as it is winding down its own operations.

Vidpresso announced the deal on its website Monday: “Wow. We’re really excited to share we’re joining Facebook effective today.  We will continue to help creators, publishers, and broadcasters create great live experiences, and focus on what we’re best known for: Enabling world-class interactive streams on Facebook Live.”

Vidpresso first launched in 2012, and some of its clients included Cosmopolitan, NASDAQ, CNBC, NBC News and BuzzFeed. The company changed course a few times, and at one time was looking to help broadcasters integrate social elements into their traditional TV programming.

More recently, Vidpresso had been focusing on social live streaming with interactive elements, with a big emphasis in Facebook Live — work the team now wants to continue from within Facebook:

“By joining Facebook we’ll be able to offer our tools to a much broader audience than just our A-list publishing partners,” the company wrote on its website Monday. “Eventually, it’ll allow us to put these tools in the hands of creators, so they can focus on their content, and have it look great, without spending lots of time or money to do so.”

Vidpresso’s existing live streaming customers will be transitioned to Facebook’s own tools, according to Techcrunch, which was first to report on the news Monday. There is no word on financial details of the deal; Vidpresso had raised just $120,000, according to Crunchbase. 

