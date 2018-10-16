You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Facebook Is Building a TV Streaming Device (Report)

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Facebook Logo
CREDIT: Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Facebook is working on a TV-connected device that combines streaming with video chat, according to a new Cheddar report. The device, code-named Ripley, is reportedly based on some of the same technology as Facebook’s recently unveiled Portal smart display.

Ripley is reportedly still in development, but could be unveiled in the spring of 2019. Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Traces of Ripley first surfaced last week, when Hong Kong-based reverse engineering mastermind Jane Manchun Wong tweeted about discovering the name in some Facebook code.

Cheddar reported Tuesday that the device will include a video camera, and is meant to be placed atop of a TV set. In addition to video chat functionality, the device would likely offer access to Facebook Watch, as well as third-party video services.

Facebook unveiled Portal earlier this month. The device can best be described as the company’s answer to smart displays like Amazon’s Echo Show and Google’s Home Hub, with a big focus on smart video chat features. Portal’s wide-angle camera can track people during a video chat, and keep subjects in focus even if they move throughout a room.

The device also makes use of Amazon’s Alexa assistant for voice control, and it incorporates videos from Facebook Watch, Discovery’s Food Network and E.W. Scripps’ Newsy, with plans to add other partners in the near future.

Facebook first planned to announce Portal earlier this year, but ended up postponing the launch following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal. The company responded to privacy concerns by adding a plastic clip to the device that allows users to physically cover its camera.

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More Digital

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Is Building a TV Streaming Device (Report)

    Facebook is working on a TV-connected device that combines streaming with video chat, according to a new Cheddar report. The device, code-named Ripley, is reportedly based on some of the same technology as Facebook’s recently unveiled Portal smart display. Ripley is reportedly still in development, but could be unveiled in the spring of 2019. Facebook […]

  • Hulu With Live TV Full Channel

    Hulu Eyes Cheaper Live TV Bundles That Strip Out Entertainment Cable Networks

    Facebook is working on a TV-connected device that combines streaming with video chat, according to a new Cheddar report. The device, code-named Ripley, is reportedly based on some of the same technology as Facebook’s recently unveiled Portal smart display. Ripley is reportedly still in development, but could be unveiled in the spring of 2019. Facebook […]

  • Google Chief Sundar Pichai Explains Early-Stage

    Google Chief Sundar Pichai Explains Early-Stage China Plans

    Facebook is working on a TV-connected device that combines streaming with video chat, according to a new Cheddar report. The device, code-named Ripley, is reportedly based on some of the same technology as Facebook’s recently unveiled Portal smart display. Ripley is reportedly still in development, but could be unveiled in the spring of 2019. Facebook […]

  • Twitter Jack Dorsey

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Says Company Is Behind on Using AI to Fight Abuse

    Facebook is working on a TV-connected device that combines streaming with video chat, according to a new Cheddar report. The device, code-named Ripley, is reportedly based on some of the same technology as Facebook’s recently unveiled Portal smart display. Ripley is reportedly still in development, but could be unveiled in the spring of 2019. Facebook […]

  • O_163_wem_1360_comp_v003_01,1159 2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee

    ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    Facebook is working on a TV-connected device that combines streaming with video chat, according to a new Cheddar report. The device, code-named Ripley, is reportedly based on some of the same technology as Facebook’s recently unveiled Portal smart display. Ripley is reportedly still in development, but could be unveiled in the spring of 2019. Facebook […]

  • susan_wojcicki-youtube

    YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki: Despite Its Problems, YouTube Is Growing Up

    Facebook is working on a TV-connected device that combines streaming with video chat, according to a new Cheddar report. The device, code-named Ripley, is reportedly based on some of the same technology as Facebook’s recently unveiled Portal smart display. Ripley is reportedly still in development, but could be unveiled in the spring of 2019. Facebook […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad