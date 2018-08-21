Facebook Is Giving Its Users Trust Scores (Report)

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Facebook Logo
CREDIT: PA Wire/PA Images

Facebook is deciding whether it should trust its users: The company has begun to give them individual trust scores ranging from zero to one, according to a new Washington Post report. The company is reportedly using this new system to better evaluate feedback from users who have flagged posts as fake news.

The goal of the system is to account for instances when users report accurate news reports as false just because they disagree with their premise, Facebook product manager Tessa Lyons told the paper. The score is presumably also meant to counteract organized disinformation campaigns that rely on mass reporting of unwanted posts.

The new score is just one of numerous signals the company uses to mitigate these risks; it also looks into the frequency with which users report posts as false, and collects data on which publishers are deemed trustworthy by its users.

Facebook began to offer users the ability to flag posts as false in 2015, and more recently started to work with third-party fact checkers to review flagged posts. Lyons didn’t go into details about other signals Facebook is using to generate its trust score, citing concerns that bad actors could use this information to bypass the company’s filters.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Digital

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Is Giving Its Users Trust Scores (Report)

    Facebook is deciding whether it should trust its users: The company has begun to give them individual trust scores ranging from zero to one, according to a new Washington Post report. The company is reportedly using this new system to better evaluate feedback from users who have flagged posts as fake news. The goal of […]

  • ESPN App

    ESPN Insider Subscribers Being Switched to ESPN+ Streaming Service

    Facebook is deciding whether it should trust its users: The company has begun to give them individual trust scores ranging from zero to one, according to a new Washington Post report. The company is reportedly using this new system to better evaluate feedback from users who have flagged posts as fake news. The goal of […]

  • caffeine_windows10_broadcast_app

    Live-Streaming Startup Caffeine Taps Apple TV, Evernote Execs for Senior Roles

    Facebook is deciding whether it should trust its users: The company has begun to give them individual trust scores ranging from zero to one, according to a new Washington Post report. The company is reportedly using this new system to better evaluate feedback from users who have flagged posts as fake news. The goal of […]

  • Netflix iPhone mobile app

    Netflix Disables Signup Through Apple's App Store in Broad iOS App Test

    Facebook is deciding whether it should trust its users: The company has begun to give them individual trust scores ranging from zero to one, according to a new Washington Post report. The company is reportedly using this new system to better evaluate feedback from users who have flagged posts as fake news. The goal of […]

  • Drake - Dwayne Wade

    Drake, Dwyane Wade, AT&T's Otter Media Invest in Mars Reel

    Facebook is deciding whether it should trust its users: The company has begun to give them individual trust scores ranging from zero to one, according to a new Washington Post report. The company is reportedly using this new system to better evaluate feedback from users who have flagged posts as fake news. The goal of […]

  • Reed Hastings Vintage Netflix DVDs

    Ted Sarandos on How Netflix Predicted the Future of TV

    Facebook is deciding whether it should trust its users: The company has begun to give them individual trust scores ranging from zero to one, according to a new Washington Post report. The company is reportedly using this new system to better evaluate feedback from users who have flagged posts as fake news. The goal of […]

  • Media Wars Over The Top TV

    How Hollywood Is Racing to Catch Up With Netflix

    Facebook is deciding whether it should trust its users: The company has begun to give them individual trust scores ranging from zero to one, according to a new Washington Post report. The company is reportedly using this new system to better evaluate feedback from users who have flagged posts as fake news. The goal of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad