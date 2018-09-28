Facebook Resets Passwords to 90 Million Accounts After Security Breach

has reset the passwords to 90 million user accounts after finding a security breach, the company announced in a blog post Friday. The breach allowed users to take over other people’s accounts, and directly affected 50 million of those accounts.

The company said that it doesn’t yet know whether the breach was used by anyone to access information from those 50 million users without their knowledge.

“We also don’t know who’s behind these attacks or where they’re based,” Facebook’s VP of product management Guy Rosen wrote in a blog post. “We’re working hard to better understand these details — and we will update this post when we have more information, or if the facts change. In addition, if we find more affected accounts, we will immediately reset their access tokens.”

At the center of the hack was a Facebook feature that allows users to view their own Facebook page the way other users with different access levels — friends, family, or unknown users — would see it. This “view as” feature could apparently be exploited to also steal access tokens to take over third-party accounts.

“We’re temporarily turning off the ‘View As’ feature while we conduct a thorough security review,” Rosen wrote Friday. Users who have been affected by the breach will have to log back into their Facebook account, and the company said that it would post a note atop of their newsfeed explaining the situation.

Developing.