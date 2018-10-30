You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Facebook User Growth Continues to Slow in Q3

Janko Roettgers

Facebook is still adding users every quarter, just not in the U.S. or Europe: The social networking giant revealed as part of its Q3 earnings results Tuesday that its number of daily active users has been flat in the U.S. for all of 2018, while it continues to lose users in Europe.

Investors briefly sent Facebook’s stock down 3 percent in after-hours trading following the release of these results. However, the company’s share price quickly recovered on news of better-than expected earnings.

Facebook generated some $13.73 billion in revenue during the third quarter, compared to $10.33 billion during the same quarter a year ago.

Net income for the quarter came in at $5.14 billion, compared to $4.71 billion in Q3 of 2017.  Diluted earnings per share came in at $1.76, compared to $1.59 the year before. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.46 per share on revenue of $13.77 billion.

The social network saw some 2.27 billion monthly active users in September of 2018, compared to 2.07 billion a year ago. Daily active users averaged 1.49 billion in September, up 9 percent over last year’s results.

However, U.S. and Canada daily averages have been flat at 185 million since Q1 of 2018, and daily active users in Europe declined to 278 million, down from 279 million in Q2 and 282 million in Q1.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seemingly tried to shift the conversation to some of Facebook’s other services in a quote supplied with the earnings release:

“Our community and business continue to grow quickly, and now more than 2 billion people use at least one of our services every day,” he was quoted saying. “We’re building the best services for private messaging and stories, and there are huge opportunities ahead in video and commerce as well.”

That kind of positive outlook may have helped to calm investors’ nerves, and prevent a sell-off panic like the one that followed Facebook’s Q2 results. Following its quarterly report in July investors sent Facebook’s stock off a cliff after the company posted a miss on revenue and user growth.

Investors were particularly scared by Facebook’s forecasts, with executives telling Wall Street that Facebook’s operating margin would sink from the mid-forties to the mid-30 percent range. In Q3, Facebook’s operating margin was 42 percent, 2 percent lower than a year before.

Those revelations weren’t entirely new to anyone who had been following Facebook for some time. Executives had long warned that the good times wouldn’t last forever, and that the move to new media formats like long-form video and Stories would come with higher costs and lower margins. However, Wall Street had been brushing off any warnings in light of Facebook’s past stellar results.

Developing.

  • Facebook Stock

    Facebook User Growth Continues to Slow in Q3

  • Hulu - Heather Moosnick

    Hulu Taps YouTube's Heather Moosnick as SVP of Content Partnerships

  • Google Home Speakers Now Play Sound

    Disney Uses Google Home Speakers to Add Soundtracks to Kids Books

  • House Of Cards Season 6

    What's Coming to Netflix in November 2018

  • Jon Werther

    Listen: How the World's Largest Magazine Company Approaches Video Content

  • Xbox PS4 ESPN+ Home

    ESPN+ Now Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One

