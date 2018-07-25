Facebook Stock Down 8% Following Q2 Revenue Miss, Slowing User Growth

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

Facebook Logo
CREDIT: Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Facebook keeps on growing, but the company’s Q2 earnings report didn’t quite meet the expectations of the market: The company’s share price was down around 9% in after-hours trading after it posted its most recent earnings Wednesday.

Facebook generated revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter ending June 30, compared to $9.32 billion during the same quarter last year. The company’s net income for the quarter was $5.1 billion, compared to $3.89 billion in Q2 of 2017. Diluted earnings per share came in at $1.74, compared to $1.32 the year before.

Analysts had expected $13.34 billion in revenue, and earnings of $1.71 per share.

But the market wasn’t just reacting to Facebook generating less revenue than expected. The company’s growth numbers also slowed down notably: Daily active users only increased 11% year-over-year, to the tune of 1.47 billion on average during the month of June. A year ago, that growth rate was still at 17%.

What’s more, daily active users have effectively been flat in the U.S. sequentially, and even declined in Europe when compared to Q1 — the first time the company has ever seen such a decline in recent quarters.

Developing.

