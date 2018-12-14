×
Facebook’s Portal Smart Display Gets ABC News, CNN, Web Browser & Instant Games

Facebook is expanding the content available to users of is Portal smart display slash video calling device: The company is bringing news content from ABC News and CNN to the device, which can now also be used to browse the web.

The launch of a new web browser to Portal will enable users to visit their favorite sites, check out recipes, and even play videos from YouTube. Facebook is also adding its web-based casual Instant Games to the device, allowing users to play “Words with Friends,” “Draw Something,” “Sudoku” and a handful of other titles.

Facebook launched Portal in October with an emphasis on video calling: The device, which is available with two screen sizes, comes with an integrated smart camera that automatically focuses on users as they move through the room — something that is supposed to enable more natural video calls.

But from day one, Facebook also added apps from a number of content partners, including Food Network, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio and Newsy. The company also tightly integrated Portal with its own Facebook Watch video service.

With Friday’s additions, Portal users will be able to consume additional news content, and also have access to CNN’s Great Big Story video offering. And the company also added a few more video calling features, including additional AR effects.

