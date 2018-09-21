Facebook Is Looking to Unveil Its Smart Display Device Soon (Report)

is getting ready to unveil its long-rumored video chat device, according to a new Cheddar report. The public announcement of the device, which is internally known as Portal, could reportedly come as early as next week.

didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The device has been described in a number of reports over the past couple of months as a smart display device similar to Amazon’s Echo Show. In fact, Cheddar reported this week that Facebook is relying on Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant for voice control.

In addition to smart speaker and display capabilities, Portal reportedly has advanced image recognition technology built-in that allow it to recognize the people in front of its camera. Video chat and other social features are being powered by Facebook’s social networking data.

The device will be available in two screen size options, priced $300 and $400 respectively. That would put it above the pricing of Amazon’s Echo Show, which is selling for $230. Amazon unveiled a new version of the Echo Show with a larger display at a press event Thursday.

Facebook had originally planned to unveil the device at its f8 developer conference this past May. However, the company decided to delay the unveil in light of the uproar over the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal, Bloomberg reported at the time. It responded to privacy concerns by adding a shutter that would allow consumers to cover the device’s camera, according to Cheddar.