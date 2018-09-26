You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Facebook Announces $399 Oculus Quest VR Headset

Janko Roettgers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg used his keynote at tha company’s Oculus Connect VR developer conference in San Jose, Calif. Wednesday to announce the next major product coming out of the company’s VR subsidiary: Oculus Quest, which was previously known as Project Santa Cruz, will ship next spring for $399.

Oculus Quest will ship with two handheld controllers, and consumers will be able to access more than 50 VR titles at launch.

“This is it,” Zuckerberg said. “This is the all-in-one VR headset that we have been waiting for.” Zuckerberg painted Quest as a key part of Facebook’s plan to get 1 billion people to use VR, a goal that he admitted was still far off.

Oculus Quest is a standalone VR headset, meaning that it doesn’t require a PC or a mobile phone to run VR games and experiences. It also uses inside-out tracking, which allows the device to respond visually to users leaning into an experience.

Oculus first announced its Santa Cruz headset at its developer conference two years ago, and gave developers and media a look at an updated version of the device last year. Last year’s version was still using handheld controllers with integrated touch pads, but the final version will ship with controllers that use Oculus-Rift style thumb sticks and buttons.

Developing.

