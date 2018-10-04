You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Facebook’s Oculus Looking to Invest in Location-Based Virtual Reality (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
virtual reality
CREDIT: Andrew Rybalko / Shutterstock

Facebook’s virtual reality (VR) unit Oculus is getting ready to get out of the house: The subsidiary is looking to embrace VR centers and arcades in malls and movie theaters, and has plans to strike deals with producers of location-based VR content. Ultimately, Oculus wants to use location-based VR to get more consumers interested in buying VR headsets.

Oculus has yet to publicly detail its plans for location-based VR, but the Facebook subsidiary used its Oculus Connect developer conference in San Jose, Calif., last week to plant the seed for a move in the location-based entertainment space. Oculus head of experiences Colum Slevin used his talk at the conference to highlight a number of location-based VR experiences, and the way these experiences could promote headset sales.

“We love the idea of an audience being able to go to a destination, and have an experience, and love that experience and continue that adventure at home,” he said. “This is something we are working really closely with a number of partners on, how we can tie a location-based experience to an in-home experience.”

Related

A recent Oculus job listing for a “Producer – location based entertainment VR” spells out the nature of those cooperations in more detail, suggesting that they include direct investments into location-based VR content.

Potential job applicants are being told that the purpose of that role is to “build & curate portfolio of location based experiences in collaboration with LBE (Location Based Experience) stakeholders at Oculus.” Whoever gets the job will have to “source content from potential LBE partners,” “develop relationships with best-in-class LBE partners and developers,” “negotiate developer deals,” and more.

Oculus has long supported the development of VR games and experiences with significant investments, with industry insiders telling Variety that the company in the past struck seven-figure deals with some game developers to premiere their titles exclusively on its headsets. However, up until now, these investments have all been for titles that premiered on the company’s consumer VR hardware, not in VR centers.

A new focus on location-based experiences could be explained by the lagging sales of VR headsets. Many consumers have thus far avoided high-end VR systems because of costs and complexity associated with the technology. VR arcades and location-based VR centers on the other hand have a much lower barrier of entry, and have been a way for many consumers to get a first glimpse of the technology.

Many of these centers also offer VR attractions that can’t be easily replicated at home. Some allow users to freely roam stages with walls, doors, planks, and other physical props, while others use rumble chairs and similar equipment for ride-like experiences.

Industry insiders have told Variety that the thinking about location-based entertainment within Oculus seems to have evolved over time. Up until recently, senior Oculus executives seemed to be dismissive of location-based entertainment even behind closed doors, stressing that the company was singularly focused on selling its headsets to consumers for in-home use.

What’s more, producers of location-based entertainment frequently found it much harder to work with Oculus than with its competitors. HTC Vive for instance has been actively pursuing the location-based entertainment space, and is even offering VR arcade operators a platform to license VR games for commercial use.

Oculus has for some time worked with a few marquee partners in location-based entertainment. Most notably, Disney-backed VR startup the Void has been using modified Oculus headsets for its VR experience centers. Oculus further validated that partnership by inviting the Void to last week’s Oculus Connect conference, where the startup showed off its latest “Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire” experience to attendees.

That experience could also be a blueprint for how Oculus is going to approach location-based entertainment: Instead of just offering scaled-down versions of those experiences for users at home, the company may rely on companion pieces to tie in-home and out-of-home VR together.

CREDIT: Janko Roettgers / Variety

The Void’s “Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire” experience at Oculus Connect.

Coincidentally, ILMxLab announced at Oculus Connect that it is going to premiere its new “Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series” title exclusively on the new Oculus Quest headset next year. “Vader Immortal” was written and produced by David S. Goyer, who also produced “Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire,” and the storylines of the two experiences are closely connected.

“As we look toward the future, we want to tell connected stories. Stories that cross the boundaries of home and locations,” said ILMxLab executive in charge Vicki Becks Dobb during the Oculus Connect keynote. An ILMxLab spokesperson later clarified that the Disney subsidiary had no plans for a location-based version of “Vader Immortal.”

Asked about the prominent presence of the Void at Oculus Connect, Oculus head of studios Steve Arnold said that it was highlighted as an important segment of the VR ecosystem. “They are part of where VR has come from, and where it is going in the future,” he said during an interview on the sidelines of an Oculus Connect press event. As with the Void, Oculus has worked with other location-based VR vendors for some time, said Oculus co-founder and head of Rift Nate Mitchell. “Sometimes we are helping with hardware, sometimes we are helping with software.”

Both executives declined to comment on specific plans for out-of-home VR, but emphasized that it was an ongoing area of interest. “What we are seeing is people coming out of these experiences, saying, ‘Okay, now I’m really excited about VR,’” he said. “We think location-based is going to be important to us.”

It’s still unclear how exactly Oculus is going to make the link between location-based VR and its own in-home offerings. Some industry insiders interviewed by Variety for this story speculated that the company may try to use VR centers as retail outlets, and get consumers to try and buy products like the upcoming Oculus Quest standalone headset on the spot.

Slevin’s remarks at Oculus Connect suggested that the company is still trying to figure out how to close this missing link. “The experiment that we are embarking on, and working on over the coming year, and working on right now, is to figure out how to connect those experiences to system sales, literally,” he said.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Gaming

  • virtual reality

    Facebook’s Oculus Looking to Invest in Location-Based Virtual Reality (EXCLUSIVE)

    Facebook’s virtual reality (VR) unit Oculus is getting ready to get out of the house: The subsidiary is looking to embrace VR centers and arcades in malls and movie theaters, and has plans to strike deals with producers of location-based VR content. Ultimately, Oculus wants to use location-based VR to get more consumers interested in […]

  • Capcom Details Upcoming 'Monster Hunter' Movie,

    Capcom Details Upcoming 'Monster Hunter' Movie, Will Include Admiral

    Facebook’s virtual reality (VR) unit Oculus is getting ready to get out of the house: The subsidiary is looking to embrace VR centers and arcades in malls and movie theaters, and has plans to strike deals with producers of location-based VR content. Ultimately, Oculus wants to use location-based VR to get more consumers interested in […]

  • Ben Daglish Dead

    Renowned '80s Game Composer Ben Daglish Dies at 52

    Facebook’s virtual reality (VR) unit Oculus is getting ready to get out of the house: The subsidiary is looking to embrace VR centers and arcades in malls and movie theaters, and has plans to strike deals with producers of location-based VR content. Ultimately, Oculus wants to use location-based VR to get more consumers interested in […]

  • 'Mega Man' Being Adapted By Capcom

    Capcom Finalizes Deal to Turn 'Mega Man' Into Live-Action Film

    Facebook’s virtual reality (VR) unit Oculus is getting ready to get out of the house: The subsidiary is looking to embrace VR centers and arcades in malls and movie theaters, and has plans to strike deals with producers of location-based VR content. Ultimately, Oculus wants to use location-based VR to get more consumers interested in […]

  • We Could Be Getting a New

    A New Nintendo Switch Model Could Be Coming in 2019 (Report)

    Facebook’s virtual reality (VR) unit Oculus is getting ready to get out of the house: The subsidiary is looking to embrace VR centers and arcades in malls and movie theaters, and has plans to strike deals with producers of location-based VR content. Ultimately, Oculus wants to use location-based VR to get more consumers interested in […]

  • Turn-Based Strategy Game 'Civilization VI' Now

    Turn-Based Strategy Game 'Civilization VI' Now Available on iPhone

    Facebook’s virtual reality (VR) unit Oculus is getting ready to get out of the house: The subsidiary is looking to embrace VR centers and arcades in malls and movie theaters, and has plans to strike deals with producers of location-based VR content. Ultimately, Oculus wants to use location-based VR to get more consumers interested in […]

  • Nomadic VR Brings Location-Based Arizona Sunshine

    Location-Based VR Startup Nomadic to Open First Location in Florida

    Facebook’s virtual reality (VR) unit Oculus is getting ready to get out of the house: The subsidiary is looking to embrace VR centers and arcades in malls and movie theaters, and has plans to strike deals with producers of location-based VR content. Ultimately, Oculus wants to use location-based VR to get more consumers interested in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad