Facebook Loses Over $110 Billion in Market Value, as Stock Slides on User-Growth Fears

Shares of plunged more than 18% in early trading Thursday, as investors reacted to signs that the social-media giant’s user and revenue growth may be hitting a wall.

The stock drop, to its lowest levels in nearly three months, wiped out more than $110 billion in market capitalization for and dragged down other internet and tech stocks including Twitter and Snap. Facebook’s market cap was $629.6 billion at the close of market Wednesday, and stood at around $503 billion as of Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Facebook’s daily active users for Q2 were effectively been flat in the U.S. sequentially, and even declined in Europe compared with Q1 — marking the first time the company has seen such a decline in recent quarters.

The big story from the earnings report was the forecast that revenue will decelerate in the second half of 2018, Pivotal Research analyst Brian Wieser wrote in a research note. “[W]hile the company is still growing at a fast clip, the days of 30%+ [revenue] growth are numbered,” he wrote.

Facebook CFO David Wehner told investors that the company’s revenue growth would decline significantly over the next few quarters, and that Facebook’s operating margin would drop from 44% in Q2 to the mid-30% range.

In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data-privacy scandal, “Legal/regulatory developments have led to changes intended to support FB’s platform and users, but they will notably restrain growth and profits for at least the next couple of quarters, in our opinion,” Scott Kessler of CFRA Research wrote in a note.

For Q2, Facebook’s daily active users increased 11% year-over-year, to 1.47 billion on average during the month of June. That’s down from its 17% growth rate for DAUs a year ago.

More to come.