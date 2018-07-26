Facebook Loses Over $110 Billion in Market Value, as Stock Slides on User-Growth Fears

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mark Zuckerberg Facebook
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Shares of Facebook plunged more than 18% in early trading Thursday, as investors reacted to signs that the social-media giant’s user and revenue growth may be hitting a wall.

The stock drop, to its lowest levels in nearly three months, wiped out more than $110 billion in market capitalization for Facebook and dragged down other internet and tech stocks including Twitter and Snap. Facebook’s market cap was $629.6 billion at the close of market Wednesday, and stood at around $503 billion as of Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Facebook’s daily active users for Q2 were effectively been flat in the U.S. sequentially, and even declined in Europe compared with Q1 — marking the first time the company has seen such a decline in recent quarters.

The big story from the earnings report was the forecast that revenue will decelerate in the second half of 2018, Pivotal Research analyst Brian Wieser wrote in a research note. “[W]hile the company is still growing at a fast clip, the days of 30%+ [revenue] growth are numbered,” he wrote.

Facebook CFO David Wehner told investors that the company’s revenue growth would decline significantly over the next few quarters, and that Facebook’s operating margin would drop from 44% in Q2 to the mid-30% range.

In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data-privacy scandal, “Legal/regulatory developments have led to changes intended to support FB’s platform and users, but they will notably restrain growth and profits for at least the next couple of quarters, in our opinion,” Scott Kessler of CFRA Research wrote in a note.

For Q2, Facebook’s daily active users increased 11% year-over-year, to 1.47 billion on average during the month of June. That’s down from its 17% growth rate for DAUs a year ago.

More to come.

Popular on Variety

  • "Better Call Saul" Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on The Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul In 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Digital

  • Mark Zuckerberg Facebook

    Facebook Loses Over $110 Billion in Market Value, as Stock Slides on User-Growth Fears

    Shares of Facebook plunged more than 18% in early trading Thursday, as investors reacted to signs that the social-media giant’s user and revenue growth may be hitting a wall. The stock drop, to its lowest levels in nearly three months, wiped out more than $110 billion in market capitalization for Facebook and dragged down other […]

  • Jose Maria Alvarez Pallete

    Telefonica's Movistar + Focuses on High-Value Clients in Content Drive

    Shares of Facebook plunged more than 18% in early trading Thursday, as investors reacted to signs that the social-media giant’s user and revenue growth may be hitting a wall. The stock drop, to its lowest levels in nearly three months, wiped out more than $110 billion in market capitalization for Facebook and dragged down other […]

  • Ariff Sidi

    Verizon Digital Media Services Hires Fox Networks' Ariff Sidi as Chief Product Officer

    Shares of Facebook plunged more than 18% in early trading Thursday, as investors reacted to signs that the social-media giant’s user and revenue growth may be hitting a wall. The stock drop, to its lowest levels in nearly three months, wiped out more than $110 billion in market capitalization for Facebook and dragged down other […]

  • A trading post sports the Spotify

    Spotify Hits 83 Million Premium Subs in Q2, as Net Loss Doubles

    Shares of Facebook plunged more than 18% in early trading Thursday, as investors reacted to signs that the social-media giant’s user and revenue growth may be hitting a wall. The stock drop, to its lowest levels in nearly three months, wiped out more than $110 billion in market capitalization for Facebook and dragged down other […]

  • soundfi

    This Startup Wants You to Bring Your Headphones to the Movies

    Shares of Facebook plunged more than 18% in early trading Thursday, as investors reacted to signs that the social-media giant’s user and revenue growth may be hitting a wall. The stock drop, to its lowest levels in nearly three months, wiped out more than $110 billion in market capitalization for Facebook and dragged down other […]

  • Locarno StepIn Tackles Shifts in Streaming

    Locarno StepIn Tackles Shifts in Storytelling Norms

    Shares of Facebook plunged more than 18% in early trading Thursday, as investors reacted to signs that the social-media giant’s user and revenue growth may be hitting a wall. The stock drop, to its lowest levels in nearly three months, wiped out more than $110 billion in market capitalization for Facebook and dragged down other […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad