Facebook Removes Disinformation Attributed to Iran & Russia

Turns out Russian intelligence agencies aren’t the only ones using Facebook for disinformation campaigns: The social media giant admitted Tuesday afternoon that it had been able to identify and remove several hundred pages and accounts associated with Iranian state media.
Separately, the company also removed content associated with Russian intelligence services.
Developing.
