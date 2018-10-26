Facebook Takes Down 82 Pages, Accounts Linked to Iranian Disinformation Campaign

took down another 82 accounts, pages and groups linked to Iran that were targeting people in the U.S. and UK with divisive messages, the company announced Friday.

“The Page administrators and account owners typically represented themselves as US citizens, or in a few cases UK citizens — and they posted about politically charged topics such as race relations, opposition to the President, and immigration,” said ’s head of cybersecurity policy Nathaniel Gleicher.

Altogether, the company took down 30 Facebook pages, 33 Facebook accounts, and 3 groups on the service, as well as 16 accounts on Instagram.The pages taken down Friday had around 1 million followers. The Facebook groups taken down had at least 25,000 members, and more than 28,000 people followed the affected Instagram accounts.

The accounts and groups taken down held a total of 7 events, and bought just 2 paid aids. However, one of those ads was booked all the way back in 2016, suggesting that this disinformation campaign had been going on for some time.

