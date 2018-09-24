You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Facebook India Hires Former Head of Fox’s Hotstar Streaming Service

Facebook has hired Ajit Mohan as managing director and vice president for India, the company announced Monday. Mohan will join in early 2019.

Mohan was formerly chief executive officer at 21st Century Fox’s Hotstar, India’s market leader among streaming services. Under Mohan’s leadership, Hotstar achieved between 75 million and 100 million active users a month, more than its nearest rivals – Viacom 18’s Voot, Amazon, Netflix and Sony’s Liv – combined.

The Facebook India managing director position has been vacant since Umang Bedi quit in October 2017. In his new role, Mohan will focus on strengthening the social network’s India strategies across people, businesses and government. India has about 270 million Facebook subscribers, the most of any country in the world.

“As we think about what it will take to achieve our mission of bringing people together and building community, we know that investment in India is critical,” David Fischer, Vice President of Business and Marketing Partnerships for Facebook, said in a statement. “Ajit’s depth of experience will help us to continue to have a positive impact in India across communities, organizations, businesses and with policymakers.”

“It is a unique opportunity to shape the agenda of a company that has brought the world closer together in one of the most exciting markets in the world,” Mohan said. “I look forward to championing India in Facebook and working with stakeholders across the spectrum to help build deep and meaningful communities across the country.”

Mohan previously had a stint with McKinsey and Co. He has degrees from Johns Hopkins University and the Wharton business school in Pennsylvania.

