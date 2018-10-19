You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Facebook Hires U.K. Politician Nick Clegg as Head of Global Affairs, Communications

Facebook has hired Nick Clegg, former U.K. deputy prime minister and head of the country’s Liberal Democrats, as VP of global affairs and communications.

Clegg confirmed the move in a post Friday on Facebook.

“After almost twenty years in European and British politics, this is an exciting new adventure for me,” he wrote. “Throughout my public life I have relished grappling with difficult and controversial issues and seeking to communicate them to others. I hope to use some of those skills in my new role.”

Clegg’s hiring comes after Elliot Schrage, Facebook’s longtime VP of communications and public policy, exited the company in June, saying it was “time to start a new chapter” after 10 years with the social-media company.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spent months working to recruit Clegg for the job, according to the Financial Times, which first reported the news. Clegg will report to COO Sheryl Sandberg and he’s expected to relocate to Silicon Valley in January 2019.

In his post, Clegg said that after speaking “at length” to Zuckerberg and Sandberg over the last few months, “I have been struck by their recognition that the company is on a journey which brings new responsibilities not only to the users of Facebook’s apps but to society at large. I hope I will be able to play a role in helping to navigate that journey.”

Clegg was the member of the U.K. Parliament for Sheffield Hallam from 2005 until 2017 and was leader of the Liberal Democrats between 2007-15. He served as deputy prime minister to David Cameron during the 2010-2015 coalition government.

  • Nick Clegg

    Facebook Hires U.K. Politician Nick Clegg as Head of Global Affairs, Communications

