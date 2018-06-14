Facebook Comms Head Elliot Schrage Is Leaving

’s longtime VP of communications and public policy Elliot Schrage is leaving the company. Schrage, who had been in the job for over a decade, said Thursday that it was “time to start a new chapter.”

“I’ve had the incredible opportunity to help build an extraordinary global team of dedicated professionals in policy and communications,” Schrage said in a statement posted to his profile Thursday. “Working with some of the most talented and creative engineers, product managers, visionaries and business leaders that good fortune (and inspiring leadership) has brought together has changed my life.”

“You’ve made an extraordinary contribution to Facebook — dealing with some of our toughest challenges and helping enable some of our biggest opportunities,” said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a response to Schrage’s post. “You’ve been committed to our mission throughout and have always seen the potential that comes when people can connect to others and build community.”

Facebook CFO Sheryl Sandberg added that Schrage had been “instrumental in building our policy and communications teams as well as pushing many of our key initiatives – including the recent publication of our community standards, data about our effectiveness enforcing those standards and the creation of an independent election commission.”

Schrage joined Facebook coming from Google in 2008. More recently, he led Facebook’s response to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which was widely panned as inadequate. The social network was criticized for delaying its initial response to the scandal.

There is no word yet on who is going to replace Schrage. On an interim basis, the comms team will be jointly led by Rachel Whetstone and Caryn Marooney, according to Recode, which was first to report on Schrage’s departure Thursday.