Facebook Denies NY Times Report That Device Partners Improperly Accessed Users’ Friends Data

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Facebook Logo
CREDIT: PA Wire/PA Images

The New York Times on Sunday reported that Facebook’s partnerships with about 60 device makers — including Apple and Samsung — raise “new concerns” about the social giant’s privacy practices. In response, Facebook said the article’s central allegation that the partnerships allowed unauthorized access to users’ friends data is wrong.

The Times report, citing former Facebook engineers and security experts, claimed that the company’s device partners had the ability to “override sharing restrictions,” giving manufacturers access to information even for Facebook users who had set their accounts to disallow sharing of any information with third parties.

According to the report, the issues “raise concerns about the company’s privacy protections and compliance with a 2011 consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission.” Under the FTC agreement, Facebook is required to obtain explicit user consent to share data externally.

Facebook says those claims are wrong.

“Partners could not integrate the user’s Facebook features with their devices without the user’s permission,” Ime Archibong, Facebook’s VP of product partnerships, wrote in a blog post. “Contrary to claims by the New York Times, friends’ information, like photos, was only accessible on devices when people made a decision to share their information with those friends. We are not aware of any abuse by these companies.”

Related

In premarket trading Monday, Facebook stock was down about 1.3%.

Facebook’s privacy practices catapulted onto the international stage earlier this year, after the Times and other news orgs revealed that political-consulting firm Cambridge Analytica had improperly obtained accessed on millions of Facebook users. Facebook insisted that the application programming interfaces it created for Apple and other partners were “very different from the public APIs used by third-party developers, like Aleksandr Kogan,” the researcher who harvested data via a personality-quiz app without users’ consent and then sold it to Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook introduced the API program for mobile-device makers 10 years ago “to help get Facebook onto mobile devices,” Archibong noted in the post, titled “Why We Disagree With the New York Times.” At the time, companies like Facebook — as well as Google, Twitter and YouTube — had to work directly with operating-system and device manufacturers to provide access to their services, he added.

Over the past decade, Facebook has provided device-API access to companies including Amazon, Apple, Blackberry, HTC, Microsoft and Samsung. Now that Facebook’s iOS and Android apps have largely eliminated the need for “bespoke” ways for devices to access the social service, the company is phasing out the program, according to Archibong. Facebook has ended 22 of these partnerships since April, he wrote.

Popular on Variety

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

More Digital

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Denies NY Times Report That Device Partners Improperly Accessed Users' Friends Data

    The New York Times on Sunday reported that Facebook’s partnerships with about 60 device makers — including Apple and Samsung — raise “new concerns” about the social giant’s privacy practices. In response, Facebook said the article’s central allegation that the partnerships allowed unauthorized access to users’ friends data is wrong. The Times report, citing former […]

  • YouTube's ‘The Sidemen Show,’ is its

    YouTube Orders ‘The Sidemen Show’ Original Premium Series

    The New York Times on Sunday reported that Facebook’s partnerships with about 60 device makers — including Apple and Samsung — raise “new concerns” about the social giant’s privacy practices. In response, Facebook said the article’s central allegation that the partnerships allowed unauthorized access to users’ friends data is wrong. The Times report, citing former […]

  • The Break With Michelle Wolf -

    Netflix Turning Too Blue? Republicans' Perception of the Brand Has Dropped, Data Shows

    The New York Times on Sunday reported that Facebook’s partnerships with about 60 device makers — including Apple and Samsung — raise “new concerns” about the social giant’s privacy practices. In response, Facebook said the article’s central allegation that the partnerships allowed unauthorized access to users’ friends data is wrong. The Times report, citing former […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    'Black Panther' Continues Reign Atop DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sales Charts

    The New York Times on Sunday reported that Facebook’s partnerships with about 60 device makers — including Apple and Samsung — raise “new concerns” about the social giant’s privacy practices. In response, Facebook said the article’s central allegation that the partnerships allowed unauthorized access to users’ friends data is wrong. The Times report, citing former […]

  • Tuma Basa (Global Head of Hip

    YouTube Names Tuma Basa Director of Urban Music

    The New York Times on Sunday reported that Facebook’s partnerships with about 60 device makers — including Apple and Samsung — raise “new concerns” about the social giant’s privacy practices. In response, Facebook said the article’s central allegation that the partnerships allowed unauthorized access to users’ friends data is wrong. The Times report, citing former […]

  • Hulu Live TV Package

    Hulu in Major Exec Shakeup: Content Chief Joel Stillerman, Two SVPs Are Out

    The New York Times on Sunday reported that Facebook’s partnerships with about 60 device makers — including Apple and Samsung — raise “new concerns” about the social giant’s privacy practices. In response, Facebook said the article’s central allegation that the partnerships allowed unauthorized access to users’ friends data is wrong. The Times report, citing former […]

  • Randall Stephenson AT&T TimeWarner Merger

    Can Justice Department De-FAANG AT&T and Time Warner's Merger Argument?

    The New York Times on Sunday reported that Facebook’s partnerships with about 60 device makers — including Apple and Samsung — raise “new concerns” about the social giant’s privacy practices. In response, Facebook said the article’s central allegation that the partnerships allowed unauthorized access to users’ friends data is wrong. The Times report, citing former […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad