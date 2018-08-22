You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Facebook VP of Partnerships Dan Rose Leaving the Company After 12 Years

Todd Spangler

CREDIT: Courtesy of Facebook

Dan Rose, one of Facebook’s top business executives, will leave the social-media giant after 12 years.

Rose, the company’s VP of partnerships, plans to remain with Facebook at least through Mobile World Congress in February 2018. “This gives us plenty of time to recruit for a new leader, transition my responsibilities and relationships, and discuss whether there’s a way for me to continue helping Facebook from a distance,” he wrote in a post on Facebook announcing that he will be leaving.

At Facebook, Rose has overseen the company’s media, mobile and platform partnerships, payments and Workplace businesses, as well as M&A and community operations on a global basis.

Rose said he will move to Hawaii after his son and daughter decided to attend school in the Aloha State last year (and his wife, Allison, moved with them). “I had to make a choice — continue putting my Facebook family first, or move to Hawaii to be with my wife and daughter for the next four years,” Rose wrote.

Rose joined Facebook in 2006, after spending seven years at Amazon, most recently as director of business development. At the e-commerce company, he was the first member of the Kindle e-book team leading content acquisition and product management.

In his post Wednesday, Rose thanked CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg for having “changed my life and my career. I would walk through fire for them, or fly across the ocean on a regular basis. But they deserve someone in my role who is present and fully engaged every day in the many opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.”

  • Dan Rose Facebook

    Facebook VP of Partnerships Dan Rose Leaving the Company After 12 Years

  • Walmart Launches Ebook, Audiobook Store Via

    Walmart Launches Online Store for Ebooks, Audiobooks

  • facebook watch Studio

    'Facebook What?' Half of Users Have Never Heard of Facebook's Watch Video Service

  • YouTube Outlines Its Originals Strategy in

    YouTube Outlines Originals Strategy in Europe, Middle East, Africa

  • david purdy stingray

    Vice Media's David Purdy Exits to Join Music Video Company Stingray

  • Crunchyroll to Produce Original Anime Shows

    AT&T’s Ellation Launches Studios in Burbank and Tokyo to Produce Crunchyroll Originals

