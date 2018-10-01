Facebook ‘Confetti’ Live Trivia Show Lines Up Digital Stars for Creator Week $100,000 Prize Giveaway

has caught the interactive trivia game-show bug with “Confetti,” which doles out real cash prizes to the winners of the game each weekday — and this week, it has lined up its biggest prize-pool payout ever along with a roster of guest creators to co-host the show.

’s pop-culture trivia game was launched in June with media company Insider. It’s patterned on HQ Trivia, the popular live game show app that has spawned dozens of imitators since launching a year ago. For Facebook, the live, interactive show on its Watch video platform is designed to drive users — and their friends — to engage in repeat visits.

This week, “Confetti by Insider” is hosting a special “Creator Week” event with digital stars Gigi Gorgeous (Oct. 1), Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor (Oct. 2), LalaSizahands (Oct. 3), StoneMountain64 (Oct. 4) and comedian-actress Laura Clery (Oct. 5). By enlisting the digital creators, Facebook is hoping to draw on their large fanbases in hopes that they’ll become regular “Confetti” players.

The total prize money is $12,500 for each game Monday-Thursday; Friday’s prize is $50,000 — for a total of $100,000 this week. Since launching in June, “Confetti by Insider” has distributed nearly $500,000 in cash to winners.

Related Facebook’s Mark D’Arcy on the Drive for Brand Safety Facebook Exec Adam Mosseri Named New Instagram Chief, Taking Over With Exit of Co-Founders

The digital stars will co-host “Confetti” this week with regular host J.D. Witherspoon. They’ll be asking questions, offering hints and interacting with special guests on the show’s main stage. In addition, the trivia game will include special questions highlighting the guests.

The “Confetti” live trivia game streams live weekdays (Monday-Friday) at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT. Currently, the show has 120,000 followers on its page (facebook.com/confetti). “Confetti” is produced by Thumb Candy Media, the digital studio division of B-17 Entertainment; Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher serve as executive producers alongside Craig Brooks.

Facebook encourages users to invite their friends to play “Confetti” along and see their answers in real time. Players who answer all questions correctly are eligible to split the cash prize.

To play a live game, users must open the Facebook app for iOS or Android. At the “Confetti” show’s page, tap to join the live broadcast, then tap “Play Now.” To invite friends, users can tap “Share” in the bottom left, then search for friends and tap “Invite” next to their name.

Another Facebook game show is “What’s in The Box” by Fresno, in which viewers can win cash prizes for correctly guessing the contents of a closed box.

Pictured above (l. to r.): Gigi Gorgeous, King Bach, Laura Clery