×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

#LogOutFacebook: NAACP Calls for Boycott, Civil Rights Groups Demand Board Changes

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Facebook Logo
CREDIT: Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The NAACP is calling on Facebook users to take part in a one-day boycott of the social network this Tuesday to pressure the company to do more against disinformation and racial discrimination. Separately, a coalition of about three dozen social justice groups called on Facebook to remove key executives from its board of directors.

The latest backlash comes after the release of two new report on Russian disinformation campaigns leading up to the 2016 election. One of these reports, issued by New Knowledge for the United States Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, revealed that Russia-linked efforts specifically targeted African-Americans to undermine movements like Black Lives Matter, and encourage their followers to boycott the election – effectively using disinformation as a means for voter suppression.

“The utilization of Facebook for propaganda promoting disingenuous portrayals of the African American community is reprehensible,” the NAACP declared in a statement released Monday. The group, which has half a million members, called on Congress to further investigate Facebook and its role in voter suppression.

Related

To increase pressure on the social network, it also asked Facebook’s users to log out of the main Facebook app as well as Instagram and Whatsapp throughout Tuesday. The group said that it returned a donation it had previously received from Facebook.

Separately, a coalition of civil rights groups headed by Muslim Advocates called on Facebook Tuesday to remove CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg from the company’s board to increase oversight. The coalition, which includes groups like the Center for Media Justice, MoveOn and the Southern Poverty Law Center, also said that Facebook should remove its head of public policy Joel Kaplan from his position.

Kaplan used to be deputy chief of staff for president George W. Bush. He joined Facebook’s staff in 2011, and became the company’s vice president of global public policy in 2014. He is seen as key to Facebook’s efforts to navigate Washington, and appease conservative lawmakers who have criticized the company for a perceived anti-conservative bias.

In October, Kaplan ignited controversy by attending the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who Kaplan has called a personal friend. During the hearing, Kaplan was seated visibly behind Kavanaugh, which upset many within the company. Kaplan apologized to Facebook’s staff, but went on to host a victory celebration for Kavanaugh following the judge’s Senate confirmation.

“Facebook’s platforms have become a primary organizing tool for white nationalists and hate groups throughout America and even contributing to genocide around the world and, all the while, the company’s leadership has either looked the other way or actively stoked it,” said Muslim Advocates executive director Farhana Kherain a statement. “For the good of vulnerable communities worldwide, Facebook’s board must become more independent, more diverse, and more capable of understanding the real challenges it faces.”

Facebook’s relationship with civil rights groups has become contentious after it was revealed that the company had hired a conservative opposition research group that tried to link Facebook critics to liberal billionaire George Soros, a frequent target of anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Facebook’s leadership initially denied knowledge about the incident, but the company later admitted that it had been researching Soros and his investments for some time.

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More Digital

  • Facebook Logo

    #LogOutFacebook: NAACP Calls for Boycott, Civil Rights Groups Demand Board Changes

    The NAACP is calling on Facebook users to take part in a one-day boycott of the social network this Tuesday to pressure the company to do more against disinformation and racial discrimination. Separately, a coalition of about three dozen social justice groups called on Facebook to remove key executives from its board of directors. The [...]

  • Westworld Season 2 HBO

    Facebook Has Talked With HBO, Showtime and Other Networks but It's Unlikely to Proceed With Pay-TV Idea

    Is Facebook about to become cable TV provider? Don’t bet on it. The social giant has held informal discussions with cable networks including HBO and Showtime Networks about potentially offering subscriptions to their streaming services on Facebook, multiple sources tell Variety, confirming a Recode report last week that first reported the talks. However, Facebook currently [...]

  • Ed Sheeran Shape of You

    Ed Sheeran, Clean Bandit Top Shazam’s 2018 Year-End Lists

    Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato’s song “Solo” was the most-Shazamed song and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” was the longest running No. 1 track on the service’s global charts, the company revealed today in its year-end lists. Nicky Jam and J Balvin’s “X” was the No. 2 most-Shazamed song and Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa’s “One Kiss” [...]

  • Remote for Android TV-Based TiVo Device

    TiVo FCC Filing Suggests Android TV Device Coming in Time for CES

    A filing for a new TiVo remote control suggests that the company may be getting ready to show an Android TV-based set-top box at CES in Las Vegas next month. The device likely won’t be sold to end users, but instead ship to TV operators looking to combine TiVo’s DVR capabilities with Google’s TV platform. [...]

  • Telemundo to Launch English-Language Newscast With

    Telemundo to Launch First English-Language Newscast on YouTube (EXCLUSIVE)

    NBCUniversal’s Hispanic broadcaster Telemundo is developing its first English-language newscast in collaboration with YouTube in a bid to tap the burgeoning U.S. Hispanic youth demographic. Borne out of a YouTube grant aimed at awarding journalism projects that “elevate quality journalism, evolve business models to drive sustainable growth, and empower news organizations through technological innovation,” Telemundo News’ [...]

  • Wall Street Journal Site Hacked With

    Wall Street Journal Site Hacked With Pro-PewDiePie Message

    PewDiePie’s ongoing battle to keep his channel’s YouTube subscriber count No. 1 ahead of India’s T-Series took another bizarre twist: A branded-content section of the Wall Street Journal’s website was hacked with a fake message apologizing to PewDiePie and urging people to subscribe to his channel. A spokeswoman for Dow Jones & Co., publisher of the [...]

  • YouTube - Comcast Xfinity X1

    YouTube 4K Content Goes Live on Comcast's Xfinity X1 Set-Tops

    Comcast television subscribers can now enjoy YouTube in ultra-high definition: The Google-owned video service is now serving up 4K videos on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 set-top boxes, the cable company announced Monday. X1 owners who also happen to have a X1 voice remote can get access to a curated selection of 4K content by asking the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad