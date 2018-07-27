Facebook Bans Infowars’ Alex Jones for 30 Days Over Hate Speech, Bullying

Move comes after YouTube penalized alt-right conspiracy site with a 'community strike'

Todd Spangler

Facebook has taken action against alt-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, suspending the Infowars founder for 30 days from the platform citing violations of its policies against hate speech and bullying.

According to Facebook, the company received reports related to four different videos on the pages that Infowars and Alex Jones maintain on Facebook. On Thursday, it removed the videos after reviewing them.

Facebook’s move comes after YouTube also pulled down four Infowars videos, citing similar violations. YouTube’s “strike” against Infowars means it is banned from live-streaming on the platform for 90 days.

In two of the Infowars videos in question, Jones asserted Muslims were taking over control of European countries. Another video, titled “How To Prevent Liberalism,” depicted a man shoving a young boy to the ground, while in the fourth video Jones compared the creators of a show featuring animated drag queens to Satanists.

“Our community standards make it clear that we prohibit content that encourages physical harm (bullying), or attacks someone based on their religious affiliation or gender identity (hate speech),” Facebook said in a statement.

Facebook had previously notified Jones that he had violated the platform’s policies multiple times and warned him that another violation would result in a 30-day suspension.

In responding to inquiries about Infowars previously, Facebook has maintained that the outlet did not run afoul of its community standards. On Wednesday, Facebook execs were grilled at the Television Critics Association event about why Infowars was included in the Facebook Watch section. In response, Facebook VP of product Fidji Simo said, “I find Infowars absolutely atrocious. That being said, we have the hard job of trying to find a sense of balance between freedom of expression and safety.”

