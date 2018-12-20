Facebook’s Ongoing Privacy Crises: What Happens Next After a Disastrous 2018?

Facebook investors, alarmed by the social giant’s latest privacy problems, pushed the stock down more than 7% on Dec. 19 — wiping out around $30 billion in market value. The stock was essentially flat on Thursday as the market assessed the fallout.

At the start of the year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Jan. 4 post that his “personal challenge for 2018 is to focus on fixing” issues was wrestling with, including “defending against interference by nation states.” Instead, 2018 has delivered a steady drumbeat of public failings for Facebook, with Zuckerberg and his company under more scrutiny than ever.

Here’s a summary of the scope of the problems Facebook is dealing with and what’s likely to happen.

What happened this week?

Washington, D.C.’s attorney general sued Facebook on Wednesday, alleging the company failed to protect the private data of millions of users that wound up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm that used the information to target voters during the 2016 presidential election. That came less than a day after a damaging report by the New York Times, which alleged Facebook has given large tech partners, including Microsoft and Amazon, data on hundreds of millions of users each month, including email addresses and phone numbers — which, according to the Times, those partners were able to access without users’ knowledge or consent.

How big a deal are the revelations that Facebook gave big partners access to user data, including the ability for some to write and delete private messages?

Facebook says many of the data deals documented in most recent Times report have expired, while it is pledging to review “all our APIs and the partners who can access them,” Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, director of developer platforms and programs, wrote in a blog post. The company also claims that it never granted access to user data without the permission of its users.

On the issue of letting partners like Netflix and Spotify access Facebook users’ messages, Facebook essentially says that has been overblown. By necessity, Facebook had to enable read/write/delete access for those partners to Messenger accounts of users who had opted-in to the features in order to make those integrations possible. “These experiences are common in our industry — think of being able to have Alexa read your email aloud or to read your email on Apple’s Mail app,” VP of product partnerships Ime Archibong wrote in a blog post response. At the same time, Facebook noted, those messaging features have been discontinued.

How do the latest issues compound what came to light earlier in 2018?

They reinforce a string of negative headlines and disclosures that have rattled Facebook. Those include:

Is Facebook going to face other regulatory or legal repercussions?

Besides the D.C. attorney general’s lawsuit, other actions are growing more probable with every new revelation. The year of “bad publicity and significant issues” for Facebook makes it “more likely that the U.S. government will take action to penalize and/or regulate FB,” CFRA Research’s Scott Kessler wrote in a Dec. 19 research note. At the same time, the analyst reiterated a “buy” rating on the company because “we still see its fundamentals as healthy and valuation as attractive.”

On Capitol Hill, both Democrat and Republican lawmakers this week criticized Facebook with some questioning whether Zuckerberg lied in his testimony during congressional hearings earlier this year when he said Facebook had “complete control” over its data. Analysts expect the U.S. to adopt legislation similar to Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation; Zuckerberg has said Facebook will apply GDPR-compliant controls worldwide.

Meanwhile, the FTC initiated an investigation into Facebook’s privacy practices this spring, which remains ongoing. The agency is expected to specifically examine whether Facebook violated the terms of its agreement with the FTC, approved in 2012, under which Facebook is required to give consumers “clear and prominent notice” and must obtain “their express consent before sharing their information beyond their privacy settings.” (Facebook insists that none of its data-sharing partnerships violated the FTC agreement.)

Are heads going to roll at Facebook because of these scandals?

It doesn’t seem like anything will change on the senior-management front right now. Despite calls from some investors for Zuckerberg to step aside, asked in a CNN interview last month if he was going to resign as chairman, said “That’s not the plan.” (Because he controls 60% of the voting shares in Facebook, only Zuckerberg can decide to exit.) COO Sheryl Sandberg — who acknowledged that she directed Facebook’s communications staff to look into Soros’ financial interests after Soros called internet companies like Facebook “a menace to society” — has the support of the board (which includes, of course, Zuckerberg as well as Sandberg).

Meanwhile, Elliot Schrage, Facebook’s longtime VP of communications and public policy who was already set to leave the company, in a memo just before Thanksgiving took the blame for hiring Definers, the political consulting firm that tried to push journalists to look into Soros’ backing of Facebook critics.

Is Facebook going to see a drop in users?

It’s unclear how big an impact the ongoing privacy problems are having on Facebook’s user growth. Immediately after the Cambridge Analytica erupted in public, Facebook actually boosted its daily active users in the U.S. and Canada. But in Q2 and Q3, daily active users have effectively been flat in the U.S. — and have dropped in Europe. Partly, the leveling-off of the growth is because Facebook is already so massive it doesn’t have more runway to add more users. But privacy concerns clearly don’t help.

Is the privacy of Facebook users at risk?

Facebook says it’s doing everything it can to safeguard user data and remediate past holes — but given its privacy track record, an increasing number of users are likely to either cancel their accounts, reduce their usage, or more tightly restrict their privacy settings. Facebook introduced new privacy tools this year, designed to consolidate controls that were previously in separate places. More information is on Facebook’s website at this link. The company also offers instructions on how to deactivate or permanently delete Facebook accounts at this link.