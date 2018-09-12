European Parliament Passes Copyright Directive Giving Filmmakers Greater Share of Revenue

The European Parliament passed a wide-ranging digital copyright directive Wednesday that will give film and TV writers and directors the possibility of renegotiating their contracts for a bigger piece of the revenue pie in the digital age.

The new legislation, details of which still need to be hammered out, is expected to force streamers such as Netflix and Amazon to pay higher copyright fees to film and TV creatives and also affects copyright fees for user-generated platforms like YouTube.

At the Venice Film Festival last week, a large group of prominent European filmmakers launched an appeal to EU Parliament members to pass the proposed Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market.

Wednesday’s vote – 438 in favor, 226 against, and 39 abstained – is a key step in a still ongoing legislative process.

The directive sets parameters for negotiations between parliament, the EU’s executive body and European governments and includes amendments that still need to be thrashed out starting in October.

Once the law is finally passed, EU countries will have two years to implement the new rules.

More to follow