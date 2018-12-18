Europe, Hollywood Hail Landmark E.U. Territorial Licensing Agreement

Industries bodies and major companies in Europe and Hollywood joined on Tuesday to welcome a high-level European Union agreement that in large preserves producers’ ability to sell movies and TV shows on an exclusive territory-by-territory basis.

But the battle is not over to protect this backbone of film-TV business in Europe, warn the same 18 mainly European trade organizations which also include the Motion Picture Assn. (MPA), representing the interests of Hollywood’s major studios.

Recognition of territorial licensing came last Thursday in an E.U. pact over an upcoming Online Broadcasting Directive ruling on the so-called Country of Origin principle. This would allow E.U. broadcasters to carry catch-up and simulcast online programming in other countries, if they have cleared the rights in their home country.

Country of Origin has been a cornerstone of the drive by the European Commission, the E.U.’s administrative arm, to create a pan-European online market, encapsulated in its campaign for a Digital Single Market. Europe and Hollywood’s film and TV industries have argued, however, that Country of Origin could make nonsense of territory-by-territory licensing by allowing consumers to view films and TV programs on catch-up online services before their first-run release in many countries.

Last week’s pact saw both the Council of Ministers, representing E.U member state governments, and most especially the European Parliament push back against the Commission, limiting broadcasters’ pan-European online distribution to what is described as “ancillary” services, such as news and current affairs shows and networks’ own productions.

That decision has been greeted with relief. “Our ability to license rights on a territorial basis is our currency and the future of our production companies depends on our capacity to build IP capital through rights and catalogue,” said Börje Hansson, vice-president Europe of the Intl. Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF), the global producers’ association.

“The new Directive – in contrast to the original proposals – recognizes that these exclusive rights must be preserved, with only defined, limited exceptions for broadcasters’ ancillary online services,” added Jean Prewitt, president and CEO of the Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA), representing independent film and TV companies worldwide.

But Europe and Hollywood, which have battled Country of Origin shoulder to should, still fear that the devil could be in the details. A ruling on Country of Origin, also known as Sat-Cab, was originally envisaged as a regulation, which goes into force immediately. It is now a directive, so has to be redrafted, then adopted as national legislation by all E.U. member states.

The Commission hasn’t given up yet either on its crusade for a Digital Single Market. “Finally we are there,” E.U. vice president Andrus Ansip, tweeted last Thursday. “Thanks to new SatCab rules, broadcasters will be able to make radio programs, news & current affairs programs as well as their fully-financed own productions available online in all E.U. countries. [It’s a] big step for [the] Digital Single Market.”

“We understand the definition of ‘ancillary’ services is still subject to final agreement and urge the European institutions to define ‘ancillary’ services in the narrowest possible manner,” said the joint press release on Tuesday, whose signatories also included the European Producers Club, Europa Distribution and, from the soccer sector, the U.K.’s Premiere League and Spain’s LaLiga.