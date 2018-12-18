×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Europe, Hollywood Hail Landmark E.U. Territorial Licensing Agreement

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
European Union Placeholder
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Industries bodies and major companies in Europe and Hollywood joined on Tuesday to welcome a high-level European Union agreement  that in large preserves producers’ ability to sell movies and TV shows on an exclusive territory-by-territory basis.

But the battle is not over to protect this backbone of film-TV business in Europe, warn the same 18 mainly European trade organizations which also include the Motion Picture Assn. (MPA), representing the interests of Hollywood’s major studios.

Recognition of territorial licensing came last Thursday in an E.U. pact over an upcoming Online Broadcasting Directive ruling on the so-called Country of Origin principle. This would allow E.U. broadcasters to carry catch-up and simulcast online programming in other countries, if they have cleared the rights in their home country.

Country of Origin has been a cornerstone of the drive by the European Commission, the E.U.’s administrative arm, to create a pan-European online market, encapsulated in its campaign for a Digital Single Market. Europe and Hollywood’s film and TV industries have argued, however, that Country of Origin could make nonsense of territory-by-territory licensing by allowing consumers to view films and TV programs on catch-up online services before their first-run release in many countries.

Related

Last week’s pact saw both the Council of Ministers, representing E.U member state governments, and most especially the European Parliament push back against the Commission, limiting broadcasters’ pan-European online distribution to what is described as “ancillary” services, such as news and current affairs shows and networks’ own productions.

That decision has been greeted with relief. “Our ability to license rights on a territorial basis is our currency and the future of our production companies depends on our capacity to build IP capital through rights and catalogue,” said Börje Hansson, vice-president Europe of the Intl. Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF), the global producers’ association.

“The new Directive – in contrast to the original proposals – recognizes that these exclusive rights must be preserved, with only defined, limited exceptions for broadcasters’ ancillary online services,” added Jean Prewitt, president and CEO of the Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA), representing independent film and TV companies worldwide.

But Europe and Hollywood, which have battled Country of Origin shoulder to should, still fear that the devil could be in the details. A ruling on Country of Origin, also known as Sat-Cab, was originally envisaged as a regulation, which goes into force immediately. It is now a directive, so has to be redrafted, then adopted as national legislation by all E.U. member states.

The Commission hasn’t given up yet either on its crusade for a Digital Single Market. “Finally we are there,” E.U. vice president Andrus Ansip, tweeted last Thursday. “Thanks to new SatCab rules, broadcasters will be able to make radio programs, news & current affairs programs as well as their fully-financed own productions available online in all E.U. countries. [It’s a] big step for [the] Digital Single Market.”

“We understand the definition of ‘ancillary’ services is still subject to final agreement and urge the European institutions to define ‘ancillary’ services in the narrowest possible manner,” said the joint press release on Tuesday, whose signatories also included the European Producers Club,  Europa Distribution and, from the soccer sector, the U.K.’s Premiere League and Spain’s LaLiga.

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More Film

  • European Union Placeholder

    Europe, Hollywood Hail Landmark E.U. Territorial Licensing Agreement

    Industries bodies and major companies in Europe and Hollywood joined on Tuesday to welcome a high-level European Union agreement  that in large preserves producers’ ability to sell movies and TV shows on an exclusive territory-by-territory basis. But the battle is not over to protect this backbone of film-TV business in Europe, warn the same 18 [...]

  • Box Office: 'Aquaman,' 'Mary Poppins Returns'

    Box Office: 'Aquaman' Battles 'Mary Poppins Returns' in Crowded Holiday Weekend

    It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the most competitive time at the multiplexes. This weekend sees two very different heroes vying for the box office crown with “Aquaman” and “Mary Poppins Returns” both eyeing sizable debuts. “Mary Poppins Returns” is getting a head start by opening on Wednesday, though estimates show “Aquaman” [...]

  • John Mulaney's Pitch for 'Spider-Ham' Film

    John Mulaney’s Pitch for ‘Spider-Ham’ Film: ‘‘Spotlight’ ... but Family Friendly'

    There is much to celebrate about “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”: groundbreaking inclusion, a ’90s hip-hop soundtrack, Kathryn Hahn’s neurotic villain. But the arguable breakout star of the film is Peter Porker, aka Spider-Ham, voiced by John Mulaney. The prolific comedy writer, stand-up, and rising animation star (see “Big Mouth”) charms as one of the more [...]

  • Penny Marshall Dead

    Hollywood Pays Tribute to 'Trailblazer,' 'Pioneer' Penny Marshall

    Stars across Hollywood are mourning Penny Marshall, who died Monday night at her Hollywood Hills home due to complications from diabetes, Variety has confirmed. The “Laverne & Shirley” star was 75. Marshall first rose to fame playing Laverne DeFazio in the hit ABC series “Laverne & Shirley” before going on to become the first woman to [...]

  • Warner Bros., Bron Strike $100 Million

    Warner Bros., Bron Strike $100 Million Co-Financing Deal

    Warner Bros. and Bron Creative have closed a $100 million co-financing deal for five movies, including Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule” and Rebel Wilson’s “Isn’t It Romantic.” The deal, announced on Tuesday, also covers the “Joker” origin film starring Joaquin Phoenix; crime drama “The Kitchen,” with Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish; action-comedy “Superintelligence,” toplined by McCarthy, Bobby [...]

  • VICE

    Adam McKay Explains the 'Vice' Musical Number He Left on the Cutting Room Floor

    Adam McKay’s “Vice” has clearly divided critics, with some calling it a bold and daring analysis of one of the most pivotal figures in American politics, and others mincing no words in labeling it, full stop, the worst film of the year. (Truly, in the year of a Dinesh D’Souza movie, people are grandstanding with [...]

  • Penny Marshall Obit Dead

    Penny Marshall, 'Laverne & Shirley' Star, Director, Dies at 75

    Penny Marshall, who starred alongside Cindy Williams in the hit ABC comedy “Laverne & Shirley” and then became a successful director, died on Monday night at her Hollywood Hills home due to complications from diabetes, Variety has confirmed. She was 75. Marshall was the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than $100 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad