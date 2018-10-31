ESPN Puts Longtime Exec Russell Wolff in Charge of ESPN+ Streaming Service

Russell Wolff, a nearly 20-year veteran of ESPN, is taking over the reins of ESPN+ streaming service.

Wolff, as EVP and general manager of ESPN+, reports to Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Services (formerly referred to as BAMTech Media). Most recently, Wolff served as executive vice president and managing director, ESPN International, where he was responsible for all of ESPN’s international businesses.

In the new role Wolff will be responsible for managing ESPN+ in conjunction with Walt Disney Co.’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. In addition, he’s tasked with collaborating on the overall management and commercialization of ESPN-branded digital products.

“ESPN+ is off to a fantastic start as the fastest growing consumer sports streaming service in the market and Russell’s deep understanding of the ESPN brand and experience across all aspects of the media landscape will bring even more velocity to the service,” Paull said in a statement. “His strong business acumen and exceptional leadership qualities make him the perfect leader to advance the growth of ESPN+ as we continue to evolve the service.”

Launched in April, the ESPN+ service is Disney’s first foray into direct-to-consumer entertainment. The service costs $4.99 per month (or $49.99 per year), Customers can access thousands of additional live sports events not carried on TV, as well as original shows and series including the entire ”30 for 30″ documentary series.

Last month, ESPN announced that ESPN+ had surpassed 1 million subs in just five months. That came after ESPN shifted customers of its 20-year-old ESPN Insider subscription service to ESPN+ in August. According to ESPN, the addition of the ESPN Insider user base accounted for “a minority” of the ESPN+ audience.

Wolff commented: “ESPN+ is in the first inning of a very long game. There is a tremendous opportunity to grow the service and expand our position as the leading streaming service and provider of digital products for sports fans.”