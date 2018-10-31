You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ESPN Puts Longtime Exec Russell Wolff in Charge of ESPN+ Streaming Service

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Russell Wolff - ESPN
CREDIT: Joe Faraoni/ESPN

Russell Wolff, a nearly 20-year veteran of ESPN, is taking over the reins of ESPN+ streaming service.

Wolff, as EVP and general manager of ESPN+, reports to Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Services (formerly referred to as BAMTech Media). Most recently, Wolff served as executive vice president and managing director, ESPN International, where he was responsible for all of ESPN’s international businesses.

In the new role Wolff will be responsible for managing ESPN+ in conjunction with Walt Disney Co.’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. In addition, he’s tasked with collaborating on the overall management and commercialization of ESPN-branded digital products.

“ESPN+ is off to a fantastic start as the fastest growing consumer sports streaming service in the market and Russell’s deep understanding of the ESPN brand and experience across all aspects of the media landscape will bring even more velocity to the service,” Paull said in a statement. “His strong business acumen and exceptional leadership qualities make him the perfect leader to advance the growth of ESPN+ as we continue to evolve the service.”

Related

Launched in April, the ESPN+ service is Disney’s first foray into direct-to-consumer entertainment. The service costs $4.99 per month (or $49.99 per year), Customers can access thousands of additional live sports events not carried on TV, as well as original shows and series including the entire ”30 for 30″ documentary series.

Last month, ESPN announced that ESPN+ had surpassed 1 million subs in just five months. That came after ESPN shifted customers of its 20-year-old ESPN Insider subscription service to ESPN+ in August. According to ESPN, the addition of the ESPN Insider user base accounted for “a minority” of the ESPN+ audience.

Wolff commented: “ESPN+ is in the first inning of a very long game. There is a tremendous opportunity to grow the service and expand our position as the leading streaming service and provider of digital products for sports fans.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Digital

  • Facebook

    Facebook Bans Proud Boys, Vice Co-Founder Gavin McInnes

    Russell Wolff, a nearly 20-year veteran of ESPN, is taking over the reins of ESPN+ streaming service. Wolff, as EVP and general manager of ESPN+, reports to Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Services (formerly referred to as BAMTech Media). Most recently, Wolff served as executive vice president and managing director, ESPN International, where he was […]

  • Cinedigm - Bambu

    Cinedigm Sets Launch of 'Bambu' Chinese Entertainment Streaming Service

    Russell Wolff, a nearly 20-year veteran of ESPN, is taking over the reins of ESPN+ streaming service. Wolff, as EVP and general manager of ESPN+, reports to Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Services (formerly referred to as BAMTech Media). Most recently, Wolff served as executive vice president and managing director, ESPN International, where he was […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    What's Leaving Netflix in November 2018

    Russell Wolff, a nearly 20-year veteran of ESPN, is taking over the reins of ESPN+ streaming service. Wolff, as EVP and general manager of ESPN+, reports to Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Services (formerly referred to as BAMTech Media). Most recently, Wolff served as executive vice president and managing director, ESPN International, where he was […]

  • Google Home Mini

    Spotify Gives Away Free Google Home Mini Speakers to Family Plan Subscribers

    Russell Wolff, a nearly 20-year veteran of ESPN, is taking over the reins of ESPN+ streaming service. Wolff, as EVP and general manager of ESPN+, reports to Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Services (formerly referred to as BAMTech Media). Most recently, Wolff served as executive vice president and managing director, ESPN International, where he was […]

  • Andrew Creighton - Vice

    Vice Media President Andrew Creighton Resigns Months After Harassment Investigation

    Russell Wolff, a nearly 20-year veteran of ESPN, is taking over the reins of ESPN+ streaming service. Wolff, as EVP and general manager of ESPN+, reports to Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Services (formerly referred to as BAMTech Media). Most recently, Wolff served as executive vice president and managing director, ESPN International, where he was […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg

    U.K., Canada Call on Mark Zuckerberg to Appear Before International Panel

    Russell Wolff, a nearly 20-year veteran of ESPN, is taking over the reins of ESPN+ streaming service. Wolff, as EVP and general manager of ESPN+, reports to Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Services (formerly referred to as BAMTech Media). Most recently, Wolff served as executive vice president and managing director, ESPN International, where he was […]

  • Fandor Logo

    Fandor Targets Stranded FilmStruck Users With Discounted Annual Subscription Offer

    Russell Wolff, a nearly 20-year veteran of ESPN, is taking over the reins of ESPN+ streaming service. Wolff, as EVP and general manager of ESPN+, reports to Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Services (formerly referred to as BAMTech Media). Most recently, Wolff served as executive vice president and managing director, ESPN International, where he was […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad