ESPN+ Now Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Todd Spangler

ESPN’s streaming-subscription package, ESPN+, is now available on Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One game consoles.

The ESPN+ service costs $4.99 per month (or $49.99 per year), and marked Disney’s first foray into direct-to-consumer entertainment. Customers can access thousands of additional live sports events not carried on TV, as well as original shows and series including the entire ”30 for 30″ documentary series.

Last month, ESPN announced that ESPN+ had surpassed 1 million subs in just five months. That came after ESPN shifted customers of its 20-year-old ESPN Insider subscription service to ESPN+ in August. According to ESPN, the addition of the ESPN Insider user base accounted for “a minority” of the ESPN+ audience.

The addition of the top two video-game consoles expands the device lineup for ESPN+, which bowed in April 2018, to a potentially new base of subscribers. The subscription service also is available on devices including Amazon Fire devices (TV, Stick, smart TVs, and tablets); Apple (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV); Android (phones, Android TV, Chromecast); and Roku devices.

Programming on ESPN+ includes hundreds of MLB and NHL, thousands of college sports events (including football, basketball and multiple other sports), domestic and international soccer (Serie A, MLS, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredivisie and more), exclusive Top Rank boxing, UFC (beginning in 2019), Grand Slam tennis, and international and domestic rugby and cricket.

Originals on ESPN+ include the full library of ESPN Films, plus new documentary films and series such as “Last Days of Knight,” “Enhanced,” “Year One” and “Draft Academy.” Studio shows include programs such as “Detail” from Kobe Bryant, “Ariel and The Bad Guy” with Ariel Helwani, “The Fantasy Show” with Matthew Berry and “In the Crease” with Linda Cohn and Barry Melrose.

