eOne and Birdo Studio’s ‘Cupcake & Dino’ to Air on Netflix Brazil, Disney XD Brazil

Toronto-based Entertainment One (eOne) has announced that the animated series “Cupcake & Dino: General Services” will debut on Brazilian Netflix on Nov. 13 and Disney XD Brazil on Nov. 15.

Created by Brazilian director Pedro Eboli, the series is an eOne co-production with Brazil’s Birdo studios, the company behind another Eboli series, the Brazilian Cartoon Network smash hit “Oswaldo.”

Birdo was founded in 2005 by Luciana Eguti and Paulo Muppet. After designing the mascots for the 2016 Paralympics, the company created its first TV project “Vinicius & Tom: Funny by Nature,” commissioned by Cartoon Network. The series was Cartoon Network’s highest-rated show in 2016 and helped the 2016 Rio games surpass all Olympic licensing records.

After selling “Oswaldo” to Cartoon Network Latin America, Eboli co-directed and co-wrote the series’ first season. Recently, he and Canadian Graham Peterson pitched “Monster Pack” as part of the Nick Shorts program, where they were finalists. That project is currently in development.

"Cupcake & Dino" follows the oddball adventures of two best friends, Cupcake and Dino. An unlikely pair, the two start their own general services industry, and look to make a name for themselves by doing any number of various one-off jobs. Each job starts off innocuous enough, but the thrills quickly multiply as the two make every task more difficult than it need be. The show's off-the-wall action, bright colors and goofy voice acting should fit in with young Brazilian audience sensibilities and other popular series like "Oswaldo" and Copa Studio and Cartoon Network Latin America's "Jorel's Brother."

In a statement, eOne’s Olivier Dumont, president of family and brands said: “We’re incredibly excited to bring ‘Cupcake & Dino’ to families in Brazil, which is the home territory of both Pedro Eboli and our co-production partner Birdo Studios. The show is full of heart and encapsulates the funny and original creator-driven content that we champion here at eOne which will resonate strongly with its audience.”