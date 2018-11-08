You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

eOne and Birdo Studio’s ‘Cupcake & Dino’ to Air on Netflix Brazil, Disney XD Brazil

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Netflix logo is displayed at the company's headquarters in Netflix , Calif. Netflix has enjoyed top billing before: it was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 in 2010 and 2013, and more than tripled in value both years. But another big year in 2015 pushed the company's value past established media rivals like CBS and made it about the same size as Time WarnerYE Financial Markets Winners and Losers, Los Gatos, USA
CREDIT: Paul Sakuma/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Toronto-based Entertainment One (eOne) has announced that the animated series “Cupcake & Dino: General Services” will debut on Brazilian Netflix on Nov. 13 and Disney XD Brazil on Nov. 15.

Created by Brazilian director Pedro Eboli, the series is an eOne co-production with Brazil’s Birdo studios, the company behind another Eboli series, the Brazilian Cartoon Network smash hit “Oswaldo.”

Birdo was founded in 2005 by Luciana Eguti and Paulo Muppet. After designing the mascots for the 2016 Paralympics, the company created its first TV project “Vinicius & Tom: Funny by Nature,” commissioned by Cartoon Network. The series was Cartoon Network’s highest-rated show in 2016 and helped the 2016 Rio games surpass all Olympic licensing records.

After selling “Oswaldo” to Cartoon Network Latin America, Eboli co-directed and co-wrote the series’ first season. Recently, he and Canadian Graham Peterson pitched “Monster Pack” as part of the Nick Shorts program, where they were finalists. That project is currently in development.

“Cupcake & Dino” follows the oddball adventures of two best friends, Cupcake and Dino. An unlikely pair, the two start their own general services industry, and look to make a name for themselves by doing any number of various one-off jobs. Each job starts off innocuous enough, but the thrills quickly multiply as the two make every task more difficult than it need be. The show’s off-the-wall action, bright colors and goofy voice acting should fit in with young Brazilian audience sensibilities and other popular series like “Oswaldo” and Copa Studio and Cartoon Network Latin America’s “Jorel’s Brother.”

Related

In a statement, eOne’s Olivier Dumont, president of family and brands said: “We’re incredibly excited to bring ‘Cupcake & Dino’ to families in Brazil, which is the home territory of both Pedro Eboli and our co-production partner Birdo Studios. The show is full of heart and encapsulates the funny and original creator-driven content that we champion here at eOne which will resonate strongly with its audience.”

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More TV

  • The Netflix logo is displayed at

    eOne and Birdo Studio’s ‘Cupcake & Dino’ to Air on Netflix Brazil, Disney XD Brazil

    Toronto-based Entertainment One (eOne) has announced that the animated series “Cupcake & Dino: General Services” will debut on Brazilian Netflix on Nov. 13 and Disney XD Brazil on Nov. 15. Created by Brazilian director Pedro Eboli, the series is an eOne co-production with Brazil’s Birdo studios, the company behind another Eboli series, the Brazilian Cartoon […]

  • 'AHS' Recap: Michael Decimates the Coven

    'American Horror Story' Recap: The Antichrist Decimates the Coven in 'Fire and Reign'

    Toronto-based Entertainment One (eOne) has announced that the animated series “Cupcake & Dino: General Services” will debut on Brazilian Netflix on Nov. 13 and Disney XD Brazil on Nov. 15. Created by Brazilian director Pedro Eboli, the series is an eOne co-production with Brazil’s Birdo studios, the company behind another Eboli series, the Brazilian Cartoon […]

  • Frozen musical Broadway

    'Frozen 2' Already Has Four New Songs; Elsa and Anna Will 'Go Far Out of Arendelle'

    Toronto-based Entertainment One (eOne) has announced that the animated series “Cupcake & Dino: General Services” will debut on Brazilian Netflix on Nov. 13 and Disney XD Brazil on Nov. 15. Created by Brazilian director Pedro Eboli, the series is an eOne co-production with Brazil’s Birdo studios, the company behind another Eboli series, the Brazilian Cartoon […]

  • Eddie Foy III Dead: 'Happy Days'

    'Happy Days' Casting Director Eddie Foy III Dies at 83

    Toronto-based Entertainment One (eOne) has announced that the animated series “Cupcake & Dino: General Services” will debut on Brazilian Netflix on Nov. 13 and Disney XD Brazil on Nov. 15. Created by Brazilian director Pedro Eboli, the series is an eOne co-production with Brazil’s Birdo studios, the company behind another Eboli series, the Brazilian Cartoon […]

  • Riverdale

    TV News Roundup: CW Releases Musical Teaser for 'Riverdale' Flashback Episode (Watch)

    Toronto-based Entertainment One (eOne) has announced that the animated series “Cupcake & Dino: General Services” will debut on Brazilian Netflix on Nov. 13 and Disney XD Brazil on Nov. 15. Created by Brazilian director Pedro Eboli, the series is an eOne co-production with Brazil’s Birdo studios, the company behind another Eboli series, the Brazilian Cartoon […]

  • Fox News Midterms

    Midterm Elections Coverage: Fox News Tops Total Viewers, CNN Wins Key Demo

    Toronto-based Entertainment One (eOne) has announced that the animated series “Cupcake & Dino: General Services” will debut on Brazilian Netflix on Nov. 13 and Disney XD Brazil on Nov. 15. Created by Brazilian director Pedro Eboli, the series is an eOne co-production with Brazil’s Birdo studios, the company behind another Eboli series, the Brazilian Cartoon […]

  • Freeform Santa Legendary Christmas

    2018 Holiday Programming Roundup: Thanksgiving and Christmas Specials from CBS to Freeform

    Toronto-based Entertainment One (eOne) has announced that the animated series “Cupcake & Dino: General Services” will debut on Brazilian Netflix on Nov. 13 and Disney XD Brazil on Nov. 15. Created by Brazilian director Pedro Eboli, the series is an eOne co-production with Brazil’s Birdo studios, the company behind another Eboli series, the Brazilian Cartoon […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad