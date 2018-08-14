Emma Thompson Narrates Greenpeace Animated Short to Lobby Against ‘Dirty’ Palm Oil

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rang-tan is the story of a little girl and her orangutan friend forced from her forest home. Indonesian rainforests are destroyed to grow field upon field of dirty palm oil used to make the everyday products we use. It doesn’t need to be like this, big companies have a responsibility to make sure that the palm oil used in their products isn’t made at the greatest cost for our forests.
CREDIT: Greenpeace

Greenpeace enlisted Emma Thompson as the narrator of “Rang-tan,” an animated short about a little girl and her orangutan friend — whose Indonesian forest home has been destroyed by the palm-oil industry.

Greenpeace produced the short as a way to apply public pressure on major food producers, including Nestle, Unilever and Mondelez, to stop using palm oil from suppliers that destroy rainforest habitats. “Rang-tan” was made by creative agency Mother, directed by Salon Alpin, and produced by Oscar-winning Passion Animation Studios.

“When Greenpeace asked me to narrate ‘Rang-tan,’ I didn’t hesitate. For too long, big brands have been getting away with murder,” Thompson said in a statement. “By making a noise, demanding answers and forcing change, we can stop feeling sorry.”

It’s the latest collaboration between the British thesp and Greenpeace, after Thompson joined the global environmental org on a voyage to the Arctic in 2014 to campaign against oil drilling in the region.

According to Greenpeace, the Bornean orangutan population has fallen by more than half in the past 16 years, and Indonesia has lost rainforest areas nearly the size of the U.K. in the past 20 years. While big food producers have pledged to stop buying “dirty” palm oil, the industry is not on track to meet those commitments and “deforestation is not slowing down,” said Diana Ruiz, who heads Greenpeace USA’s palm oil campaign. Greenpeace is urging viewers to add their names to a petition telling companies to stop using palm oil from endangered regions.

Watch Greenpeace’s “Rang-tan” on YouTube:

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Digital

  • Rang-tan is the story of a

    Emma Thompson Narrates Greenpeace Animated Short to Lobby Against 'Dirty' Palm Oil

    Greenpeace enlisted Emma Thompson as the narrator of “Rang-tan,” an animated short about a little girl and her orangutan friend — whose Indonesian forest home has been destroyed by the palm-oil industry. Greenpeace produced the short as a way to apply public pressure on major food producers, including Nestle, Unilever and Mondelez, to stop using […]

  • Live Nation Names Amy Marks EVP,

    Live Nation Names Amy Marks EVP, Head of Integrated Marketing

    Greenpeace enlisted Emma Thompson as the narrator of “Rang-tan,” an animated short about a little girl and her orangutan friend — whose Indonesian forest home has been destroyed by the palm-oil industry. Greenpeace produced the short as a way to apply public pressure on major food producers, including Nestle, Unilever and Mondelez, to stop using […]

  • Metastage

    Metastage Opens Microsoft-Powered Volumetric Capture Studio in Los Angeles

    Greenpeace enlisted Emma Thompson as the narrator of “Rang-tan,” an animated short about a little girl and her orangutan friend — whose Indonesian forest home has been destroyed by the palm-oil industry. Greenpeace produced the short as a way to apply public pressure on major food producers, including Nestle, Unilever and Mondelez, to stop using […]

  • FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts after

    Facebook Beats Sony to Spanish Soccer Rights in India

    Greenpeace enlisted Emma Thompson as the narrator of “Rang-tan,” an animated short about a little girl and her orangutan friend — whose Indonesian forest home has been destroyed by the palm-oil industry. Greenpeace produced the short as a way to apply public pressure on major food producers, including Nestle, Unilever and Mondelez, to stop using […]

  • Matt Trotta - Playbuzz

    Matt Trotta Exits BuzzFeed to Join Playbuzz as North America GM

    Greenpeace enlisted Emma Thompson as the narrator of “Rang-tan,” an animated short about a little girl and her orangutan friend — whose Indonesian forest home has been destroyed by the palm-oil industry. Greenpeace produced the short as a way to apply public pressure on major food producers, including Nestle, Unilever and Mondelez, to stop using […]

  • Facebook Acquires Some of Vidpresso's Assets,

    Facebook Hires Vidpresso Team, Acquires Social Video Tech

    Greenpeace enlisted Emma Thompson as the narrator of “Rang-tan,” an animated short about a little girl and her orangutan friend — whose Indonesian forest home has been destroyed by the palm-oil industry. Greenpeace produced the short as a way to apply public pressure on major food producers, including Nestle, Unilever and Mondelez, to stop using […]

  • Infowars Alex Jones

    Vimeo Becomes Latest Service to Remove Infowars Accounts

    Greenpeace enlisted Emma Thompson as the narrator of “Rang-tan,” an animated short about a little girl and her orangutan friend — whose Indonesian forest home has been destroyed by the palm-oil industry. Greenpeace produced the short as a way to apply public pressure on major food producers, including Nestle, Unilever and Mondelez, to stop using […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad