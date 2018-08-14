Emma Thompson Narrates Greenpeace Animated Short to Lobby Against ‘Dirty’ Palm Oil

Greenpeace enlisted Emma Thompson as the narrator of “Rang-tan,” an animated short about a little girl and her orangutan friend — whose Indonesian forest home has been destroyed by the palm-oil industry.

Greenpeace produced the short as a way to apply public pressure on major food producers, including Nestle, Unilever and Mondelez, to stop using palm oil from suppliers that destroy rainforest habitats. “Rang-tan” was made by creative agency Mother, directed by Salon Alpin, and produced by Oscar-winning Passion Animation Studios.

“When Greenpeace asked me to narrate ‘Rang-tan,’ I didn’t hesitate. For too long, big brands have been getting away with murder,” Thompson said in a statement. “By making a noise, demanding answers and forcing change, we can stop feeling sorry.”

It’s the latest collaboration between the British thesp and Greenpeace, after Thompson joined the global environmental org on a voyage to the Arctic in 2014 to campaign against oil drilling in the region.

According to Greenpeace, the Bornean orangutan population has fallen by more than half in the past 16 years, and Indonesia has lost rainforest areas nearly the size of the U.K. in the past 20 years. While big food producers have pledged to stop buying “dirty” palm oil, the industry is not on track to meet those commitments and “deforestation is not slowing down,” said Diana Ruiz, who heads Greenpeace USA’s palm oil campaign. Greenpeace is urging viewers to add their names to a petition telling companies to stop using palm oil from endangered regions.

Watch Greenpeace’s “Rang-tan” on YouTube: