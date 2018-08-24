You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ematic Getting Ready to Release Android TV Streaming Box

Janko Roettgers

CREDIT: Courtesy of the FCC

Ematic, a Shanghai- and Los Angeles-based company best known for making low-cost Android and Windows tablets, is getting ready to launch its very own Android TV streaming box. The box, which will apparently be called “Jetstream,” made an appearance in a FCC filing Friday.

According to the filing, the Jetstream device will run Google’s Android TV operating system, with access to the Google Assistant via an included Bluetooth voice remote. The streamer features 2 USB ports, an SD card slot, an Ethernet port, HDMI out  as well as AV out to connect to TVs, and also digital audio out.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ematic

The ports of Ematic’s Android TV streamer, as shown in the manual included in the company’s FCC filing.

Photos of the remote control included in the filing feature a Netflix button, suggesting that the streaming service will be available at launch. In the past, some Android TV streamers had difficulties securing support from Netflix and other services. In addition to native Android TV apps, the device will also support media playback via Chromecast.

The device isn’t officially listed on Ematic’s website yet, and the company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on its plans for a launch date and pricing. However, the company’s website already features a mockup photo of the device, suggesting that a launch could be imminent.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ematic

A mock-up of the streaming device, as shown on the Ematic website.

Ematic has done some white-label devices for other companies in the past, and for instance built the hardware for the PBS Kids streaming stick. This still-unannounced Android TV device clearly features the company’s logo, suggesting that it will be sold under the Ematic brand. Ematic’s tablets are currently being sold at Walmart and Best Buy, among other retailers.

Google first introduced Android TV in 2014, and has seen some traction with both TV manufacturers and TV service operators. Google and its partners have had less success with streaming boxes running Android TV, with most consumers opting to buy competing  hardware from Amazon, Roku or Apple instead.

However, the search giant clearly hasn’t given up on Android TV. The company introduced a new dedicated device for Android TV developers in May, and Android TV director of engineering Sascha Prueter told Variety at the time that the Android TV user base was doubling every year.

 

 

 

