Ellen Digital Network Sets New Shows With Ashley Graham, Ayesha Curry; Renews Kristen Bell’s ‘#Momsplaining’

The Ellen Digital Network unveiled new and returning original programming during the 2018 Digital Content NewFronts West on Tuesday.

Michael Riley, the general manager of Ellen Digital Ventures, announced at the event that EDN is collaborating with supermodel and body positivity activist Ashley Graham for a new digital series. Hosted by Graham, “Fearless” will explore self-acceptance and belonging and help empower audiences to be confident in themselves.

Riley also announced EDN’s partnership with host, restaurateur, and cookbook author, Ayesha Curry. In each episode of “Ayesha Curry Project,” the mom of three will offer professional advice to other moms and give tips on how to balance work and motherhood. Another new digital series Riley noted was “The Build Up,” featuring cousins and home makeover experts Anthony Carrino and John Colaneri as they help underserved communities rebuild.

Returning to EDN is season 3 of “#Momsplaining with Kristen Bell,” which features “The Good Place” actress exploring different aspects of motherhood in a comedic manner. Ellen Digital also announced season 2 of “tWitch, Please… Help Me Dance!” with host Stephen “tWitch” Boss continuing to use dance to create special moments for everyday people.

Following the success of “Head’s Up!,” a game app created by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” EDN will launch two new apps, Riley announced. “Ellen’s Game of Games” app will launch in conjunction with Season 2 of the NBC primetime game show hosted by DeGeneres, premiering in January 2019. The app will give users the chance to play fan-favorite games from the show. The second app, “The Truth Comes Out,” allows users to play with friends and family by answering questions about one another and choosing their favorite answers.

“Our platform is an organic and powerful ecosystem, bringing together our massive social reach, with video, apps, and games. And most importantly, it creates a home for our 249 million fans to connect with our content and our brand in a safe, and fun, and positive environment,” Riley said. “At our core, we are always focused on telling stories that are funny, that are kind, and that are always, always authentic. Our goal has always been to make people laugh, to touch people’s hearts, and to see a piece of ourselves in everything that we do.”

EDN is part of EDV, a business initiative created by DeGeneres and Warner Bros.’ Digital Networks that extends DeGeneres’ television franchise into a digital business. Founded in 2014, EDV is led by Riley and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” executive producers Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner and Kevin A. Leman II.

The inaugural NewFronts West, taking place Oct. 9-10 at NeueHouse in Hollywood, is run by the Interactive Advertising Bureau.

Pictured above: “#Momsplaining with Kristen Bell”