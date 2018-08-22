You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AT&T’s Ellation Launches Studios in Burbank & Tokyo to Produce Crunchyroll Originals

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ellation

Ellation, AT&T’s subsidiary for online video subscription services, is expanding into the original content space: The company has launched two studios in Burbank and Tokyo to produce shows for its Crunchyroll anime subscription service as well as its VRV video subscription bundle.

The newly-created Ellation Studios unit is being led by Margaret Dean, who until recently was the general manager of Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the studio behind such animation hits like “Robot Chicken” and “Buddy Thunderstruck.” The first original production to come out of Ellation Studios is “High Guardian Spice” (pictured above), which will premiere on Crunchyroll in 2019.

The company has had some of its upcoming original projects in development for more than a year, said Crunchyroll founder and general manager Kun Gao during a recent conversation with Variety in the company’s San Francisco headquarter office. He said that the move into originals was very much a continuation of Crunchyroll’s existing business. “We’ve been thinking about doing originals for quite some time.”

Crunchyroll began as a website for so-called fansubs — pirated versions of the latest anime shows from Japan that have been subtitled by fans — all the way back in 2006. Soon after, the company began to strike licensing agreements with Japanese broadcaster, and stream their shows outside of their home country.

Related

More recently, Crunchyroll also started to co-produce Japanese anime productions, to the tune of over 50 shows to date. “We are already the biggest co-producers of anime content globally,” Gao said. To date, Crunchyroll has paid Japanese rights holders more than $100 million. The company now has over 1 million paying subscribers, and over 40 million registered users.

But while Japanese anime has turned Crunchyroll into a niche streaming success story, it has also limited the type of stories shown on the service. “Anime continues to be a domestic product for Japan,” Gao said. Japanese animators produce their shows first and foremost for Japanese audiences, addressing Japanese sensibilities.

At the same time, Gao and his team started to notice a growing group of fans on its service who were honing their own animation skills. “We are seeing creators who grew up on our platform,” he said. Now, the company wants to give some of those new voices a forum by producing their shows for a worldwide audience. Said Gao: “Their perspective is a more global perspective.”

High Garden Spice concept art
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ellation Studios

“High Guardian Spice” concept art.

“High Guardian Spice,” a show about four girls who are honing their sorcery skills at High Guardian Academy, is being created by Raye Rodriguez, who previously was a character designer on Amazon’s “Danger&Eggs!” The shows supervising director is Audu Paden, director of the “Animaniacs.”

“The art style of ‘High Guardian Spice’ combines anime influence with an untold story and unique perspective,” sad Dean. “Raye’s team has been inspiring to work with, and we’re can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store for them.”

Ellation and Crunchyroll aren’t the only ones investing in anime originals. Netflix in particular has invested in content both from Japan as well as other markets, including the recently-announced Mexican anime “Seis Manos.” Gao said that Netflix’s engagement in this space was positive for the medium, but also argued that Crunchyroll would be able to better serve anime fans due to its singular focus. “We are not trying to be something for everyone,” he said. “Crunchyroll is trying to be everything to someone.”

Peter Chernin’s Chernin Media Group acquired a majority stake in Crunchyroll in 2013, and subsequently contributed it to Otter Media, the company’s joint venture with AT&T. Otter’s owners bought out Crunchyroll’s remaining owners in early 2018, and AT&T acquired the Chernin Group’s stake in Otter Media earlier this month, effectively making the telco the sole owner of Crunchyroll and Ellation.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Digital

  • Crunchyroll to Produce Original Anime Shows

    AT&T’s Ellation Launches Studios in Burbank & Tokyo to Produce Crunchyroll Originals

    Ellation, AT&T’s subsidiary for online video subscription services, is expanding into the original content space: The company has launched two studios in Burbank and Tokyo to produce shows for its Crunchyroll anime subscription service as well as its VRV video subscription bundle. The newly-created Ellation Studios unit is being led by Margaret Dean, who until […]

  • Pink and Kelly Clarkson American Music

    YouTube Music Signs American Music Awards Two-Year Title Sponsorship Deal

    Ellation, AT&T’s subsidiary for online video subscription services, is expanding into the original content space: The company has launched two studios in Burbank and Tokyo to produce shows for its Crunchyroll anime subscription service as well as its VRV video subscription bundle. The newly-created Ellation Studios unit is being led by Margaret Dean, who until […]

  • Tubi Channels

    Free Streaming Service Tubi Launches Branded Partner Channels

    Ellation, AT&T’s subsidiary for online video subscription services, is expanding into the original content space: The company has launched two studios in Burbank and Tokyo to produce shows for its Crunchyroll anime subscription service as well as its VRV video subscription bundle. The newly-created Ellation Studios unit is being led by Margaret Dean, who until […]

  • Sona - Ashley Clements

    Sci-Fi Drama 'Sona' Starring Ashley Clements Premieres on Legendary's Alpha

    Ellation, AT&T’s subsidiary for online video subscription services, is expanding into the original content space: The company has launched two studios in Burbank and Tokyo to produce shows for its Crunchyroll anime subscription service as well as its VRV video subscription bundle. The newly-created Ellation Studios unit is being led by Margaret Dean, who until […]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Removes Disinformation Attributed to Iran & Russia

    Ellation, AT&T’s subsidiary for online video subscription services, is expanding into the original content space: The company has launched two studios in Burbank and Tokyo to produce shows for its Crunchyroll anime subscription service as well as its VRV video subscription bundle. The newly-created Ellation Studios unit is being led by Margaret Dean, who until […]

  • Sarah Rosen - Twitter

    Twitter's David Grossman Exits, Sarah Rosen to Head U.S. Entertainment Partnerships

    Ellation, AT&T’s subsidiary for online video subscription services, is expanding into the original content space: The company has launched two studios in Burbank and Tokyo to produce shows for its Crunchyroll anime subscription service as well as its VRV video subscription bundle. The newly-created Ellation Studios unit is being led by Margaret Dean, who until […]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Is Giving Its Users Trust Scores (Report)

    Ellation, AT&T’s subsidiary for online video subscription services, is expanding into the original content space: The company has launched two studios in Burbank and Tokyo to produce shows for its Crunchyroll anime subscription service as well as its VRV video subscription bundle. The newly-created Ellation Studios unit is being led by Margaret Dean, who until […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad