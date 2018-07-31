Electronauts VR Music App Launches With Chainsmokers, Tiesto & DJ Shadow Tracks

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Electronauts
CREDIT: Courtesy of Survios

Los Angeles-based virtual reality startup Survious is getting ready to launch Electronauts, a new virtual reality (VR) app that allows users to playfully mix and remix songs in real-time. Electronauts will launch on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR headsets on August 7, and come with remixable tracks from musicians including The Chainsmokers, ODESZA, Steve Aoki, Tiesto and DJ Shadow.

Survios first announced Electronauts late last year, and then demonstrated it at CES in Las Vegas this past January. The app sits somewhere between a game and a music production tool: It allows players jam with the individual elements of a track, and arrange them on the fly. Users can also team up with their online friends to jam together, and the music is accompanied by trippy 3D visuals.

Here’s the complete list of tracks available to remix with Electronauts at launch:

  • The Chainsmokers – Roses (ft. ROZES)

  • ODESZA – Say My Name (ft. Zyra)

  • Steve Aoki & Boehm – Back 2 You (ft. WALK THE MOON)

  • Tiesto & John Christian – I Like It Loud (ft. Marshall Masters & The Ultimate MC)

  • ZHU & Tame Impala – My Life

  • ZHU & NERO – Dreams

  • ZHU – Intoxicate

  • 12th Planet – Let Me Help You (ft. Taylr Renee)

  • Netsky – Nobody

  • Dada Life – B Side Boogie, Higher Than The Sun, We Want Your Soul

  • Keys N Krates – Dum Dee Dum [Dim Mak Records]

  • Krewella & Yellow Claw – New World (ft. Vava)

  • Krewella – Alibi

  • Amp Live & Del The Funky Homosapien – Get Some of Dis

  • DJ Shadow – Bergshrund (ft. Nils Frahm)

  • 3LAU – Touch (ft. Carly Paige)

  • Machinedrum – Angel Speak (ft. Melo-X), Do It 4 U (ft. Dawn Richard)

  • People Under The Stairs – Feels Good

  • Tipper – Lattice

  • TOKiMONSTA – Don’t Call Me (ft. Yuna), I Wish I Could (ft. Selah Sue)

  • Reid Speed & Frank Royal – Get Wet

  • AHEE – Liftoff

  • BIJOU – Gotta Shine (ft. Germ) [Dim Mak Records]

  • Anevo – Can’t Stop (ft. Heather Sommer) [Dim Mak Records]

  • KRANE & QUIX – Next World [Dim Mak Records]

  • B-Sides & SWAGE – On The Floor [Dim Mak Records]

  • Gerald Le Funk vs. Subshock & Evangelos – 2BAE [Dim Mak Records]

  • Max Styler – Heartache (Taiki Nulight Remix), All Your Love [Dim Mak Records]

  • Riot Ten & Sirenz – Scream! [Dim Mak Records]

  • Fawks – Say You Like It (ft. Medicienne) [Dim Mak Records]

  • Taiki Nulight – Savvy [Dim Mak Records]

  • Jovian – ERRBODY

  • Madnap – Heat

  • MIKNNA – Trinity Ave, Us

  • 5AM – Peel Back (ft. Wax Future)

  • Jamie Prado & Gregory Doveman – Young (Club Mix)

  • Coral Fusion – Klip [Survios original]

  • GOODHENRY – Wonder Wobble [Survios original]

  • Starbuck – Mist [Survios original]

Electronauts will be available on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive via Steam, where it will sell for $19.99. PlayStation VR users will have access to it via the PlayStation Store for $17.99.

Survios is also launching Electronauts in VR arcades in 38 countries. The startup has long been a pioneer in the location-based VR  business, primarily distributing titles to independently operated arcade partners, but also operating its own VR arcade in Torrance, Calif.

Survios CEO Seth Gerson recently told Variety that the company plans to open additional owned-and-operated arcades in the coming months as well, and compared these efforts to Google producing its own phones. “We are creating inspirational flagships,” he said.

 

 

Related

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Digital

  • Electronauts

    Electronauts VR Music App Launches With Chainsmokers, Tiesto & DJ Shadow Tracks

    Los Angeles-based virtual reality startup Survious is getting ready to launch Electronauts, a new virtual reality (VR) app that allows users to playfully mix and remix songs in real-time. Electronauts will launch on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR headsets on August 7, and come with remixable tracks from musicians including The Chainsmokers, ODESZA, Steve Aoki, Tiesto […]

  • The Lord of the Rings: The

    What's Coming to Netflix in August 2018

    Los Angeles-based virtual reality startup Survious is getting ready to launch Electronauts, a new virtual reality (VR) app that allows users to playfully mix and remix songs in real-time. Electronauts will launch on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR headsets on August 7, and come with remixable tracks from musicians including The Chainsmokers, ODESZA, Steve Aoki, Tiesto […]

  • The Bleeding Edge

    Netflix 'The Bleeding Edge' Filmmakers Respond to Bayer Attack on Film

    Los Angeles-based virtual reality startup Survious is getting ready to launch Electronauts, a new virtual reality (VR) app that allows users to playfully mix and remix songs in real-time. Electronauts will launch on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR headsets on August 7, and come with remixable tracks from musicians including The Chainsmokers, ODESZA, Steve Aoki, Tiesto […]

  • TV Time logo

    TV Time Launches Social-Analytics Tool to Break Down Fan Reaction to Shows

    Los Angeles-based virtual reality startup Survious is getting ready to launch Electronauts, a new virtual reality (VR) app that allows users to playfully mix and remix songs in real-time. Electronauts will launch on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR headsets on August 7, and come with remixable tracks from musicians including The Chainsmokers, ODESZA, Steve Aoki, Tiesto […]

  • Assassination Nation Sundance

    Refinery29 Jumps Into Feature Films in Pact With Neon

    Los Angeles-based virtual reality startup Survious is getting ready to launch Electronauts, a new virtual reality (VR) app that allows users to playfully mix and remix songs in real-time. Electronauts will launch on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR headsets on August 7, and come with remixable tracks from musicians including The Chainsmokers, ODESZA, Steve Aoki, Tiesto […]

  • Atom Tickets Targets Near-Death MoviePass With

    Atom Tickets Targets Near-Death MoviePass With 'Break Up' Sweepstakes

    Los Angeles-based virtual reality startup Survious is getting ready to launch Electronauts, a new virtual reality (VR) app that allows users to playfully mix and remix songs in real-time. Electronauts will launch on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR headsets on August 7, and come with remixable tracks from musicians including The Chainsmokers, ODESZA, Steve Aoki, Tiesto […]

  • Sony Z9F_Netflix Lost in Space

    Sony Unveils Netflix-Optimized 4K Ultra HD TVs Designed to Deliver on Filmmakers’ Vision

    Los Angeles-based virtual reality startup Survious is getting ready to launch Electronauts, a new virtual reality (VR) app that allows users to playfully mix and remix songs in real-time. Electronauts will launch on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR headsets on August 7, and come with remixable tracks from musicians including The Chainsmokers, ODESZA, Steve Aoki, Tiesto […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad