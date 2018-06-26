Ed Sheeran Tops Shazam’s 2018 Mid-Year Charts

Considering how popular and ubiquitous his songs are, it’s surprising to learn that Ed Sheeran has topped nearly every single chart on Shazam’s 2018-to-date statistics.

“Even though Ed’s album “Divide” is now more than a year old, the songs from it continue to be Shazamed in large numbers,” said Julian Marshall, Global Head of Content. “With some big releases incoming from Drake, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande, and tracks like “X” still in our Worldwide Top 10, it’ll be interesting to see if he’s still top of the charts at the end of the year.”

Below are the full lists:

The most Shazamed 2018 tracks

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Nicky Jam & J. Balvin – “X”

Jax Jones Feat. Ina Wroldsen – “Breathe”

Alice Merton – “No Roots”

Marshmello & Anne-Marie – “Friends”

Rudimental Feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen – “These Days”

Tom Walker – “Leave A Light On”

Camila Cabello – “Never Be The Same”

Portugal, The Man – “Feel It Still”

G-Eazy & Halsey – “Him & I”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa”

Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage – “rockstar”

Camila Cabello Feat. Young Thug – “Havana”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Top 5 Shazamed artists in 2018

Ed Sheeran J. Balvin Drake Dua Lipa Kendrick Lamar

Longest consecutive run at #1 in the Shazam Charts in 2018: Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

Most Shazamed female artist in 2018: Dua Lipa

Most Shazamed male artist in 2018: Ed Sheeran

Most Shazamed band in 2018: Imagine Dragons

Most Shazamed duo in 2018: Nicky Jam & J. Balvin

Most Shazamed track by genre in 2018: