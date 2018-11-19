×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Early Showings of ‘Aquaman’ Set for Amazon Prime Members

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aquaman
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Amazon is offering its Amazon Prime members an exclusive early showing of Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” on Dec. 15 — six days before the fantasy-adventure film opens in North America.

Amazon launched the promotion Monday under which Prime members can purchase up to 10 tickets through Atom Tickets for the showing at more than 1,000 Regal, AMC, ArcLight Cinemas, and National Amusements theaters.

Aquaman is the Super Hero for everyone: he has unique, aquatic superpowers, but he’s also a surface dweller just like us—if we were all as cool as Jason Momoa, that is!” said director James Wan. “Bringing this epic origin story and the wondrous underwater world to the screen has been an amazing experience for the whole cast and crew, and I’m so excited for Prime members to be our first audience for ‘Aquaman.’”

Amazon, Atom and Sony Pictures teamed up last December on a similar early showing for Amazon Prime members on “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” on Dec. 8 — a dozen days before the film opened.

“Aquaman” stars Jason Momoa as the title character, with Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman in supporting roles.

Blair Rich, president of worldwide marketing for Warner Bros. Pictures Group and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, said, “James Wan has created an epic adventure for the big screen. Coming together with Amazon to reach their footprint of Prime members in the U.S. is the ideal way for us to bring Aquaman to moviegoers and their families as they kick off their holidays.”

Atom Tickets was founded in 2014 by Matthew Bakal, Ameesh Paleja, and Geoff Shaevitz as a way to make moviegoing more of a social experience. The company’s technology allows users to organize a trip to the movies, from paying for the tickets to selecting seats with groups of friends. In a sign of support from the major studios, Atom has received $50 million in backing from 20th Century Fox, Lionsgate and Disney.

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Digital

  • Aquaman

    Early Showings of 'Aquaman' Set for Amazon Prime Members

    Amazon is offering its Amazon Prime members an exclusive early showing of Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” on Dec. 15 — six days before the fantasy-adventure film opens in North America. Amazon launched the promotion Monday under which Prime members can purchase up to 10 tickets through Atom Tickets for the showing at more than 1,000 Regal, […]

  • avengers infinity war

    Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' to Stream on Netflix Starting in December

    Amazon is offering its Amazon Prime members an exclusive early showing of Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” on Dec. 15 — six days before the fantasy-adventure film opens in North America. Amazon launched the promotion Monday under which Prime members can purchase up to 10 tickets through Atom Tickets for the showing at more than 1,000 Regal, […]

  • Amazon Echo

    Pandora's Premium Service Goes Live on Amazon's Echo Speakers

    Amazon is offering its Amazon Prime members an exclusive early showing of Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” on Dec. 15 — six days before the fantasy-adventure film opens in North America. Amazon launched the promotion Monday under which Prime members can purchase up to 10 tickets through Atom Tickets for the showing at more than 1,000 Regal, […]

  • Oren Katzeff Conde Nast Entertainment President

    Condé Nast Hires Tastemade's Oren Katzeff to Head Video-Entertainment Group

    Amazon is offering its Amazon Prime members an exclusive early showing of Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” on Dec. 15 — six days before the fantasy-adventure film opens in North America. Amazon launched the promotion Monday under which Prime members can purchase up to 10 tickets through Atom Tickets for the showing at more than 1,000 Regal, […]

  • Instagram Logo

    Instagram Is Purging Fake Followers Obtained Through Third-Party Apps

    Amazon is offering its Amazon Prime members an exclusive early showing of Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” on Dec. 15 — six days before the fantasy-adventure film opens in North America. Amazon launched the promotion Monday under which Prime members can purchase up to 10 tickets through Atom Tickets for the showing at more than 1,000 Regal, […]

  • Jonah Peretti

    BuzzFeed CEO Says He's Open to M&A With Rival Digital Media Companies

    Amazon is offering its Amazon Prime members an exclusive early showing of Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” on Dec. 15 — six days before the fantasy-adventure film opens in North America. Amazon launched the promotion Monday under which Prime members can purchase up to 10 tickets through Atom Tickets for the showing at more than 1,000 Regal, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad