Early Showings of ‘Aquaman’ Set for Amazon Prime Members

Amazon is offering its Amazon Prime members an exclusive early showing of Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” on Dec. 15 — six days before the fantasy-adventure film opens in North America.

Amazon launched the promotion Monday under which Prime members can purchase up to 10 tickets through Atom Tickets for the showing at more than 1,000 Regal, AMC, ArcLight Cinemas, and National Amusements theaters.

“Aquaman is the Super Hero for everyone: he has unique, aquatic superpowers, but he’s also a surface dweller just like us—if we were all as cool as Jason Momoa, that is!” said director James Wan. “Bringing this epic origin story and the wondrous underwater world to the screen has been an amazing experience for the whole cast and crew, and I’m so excited for Prime members to be our first audience for ‘Aquaman.’”

Amazon, Atom and Sony Pictures teamed up last December on a similar early showing for Amazon Prime members on “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” on Dec. 8 — a dozen days before the film opened.

“Aquaman” stars Jason Momoa as the title character, with Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman in supporting roles.

Blair Rich, president of worldwide marketing for Warner Bros. Pictures Group and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, said, “James Wan has created an epic adventure for the big screen. Coming together with Amazon to reach their footprint of Prime members in the U.S. is the ideal way for us to bring Aquaman to moviegoers and their families as they kick off their holidays.”

Atom Tickets was founded in 2014 by Matthew Bakal, Ameesh Paleja, and Geoff Shaevitz as a way to make moviegoing more of a social experience. The company’s technology allows users to organize a trip to the movies, from paying for the tickets to selecting seats with groups of friends. In a sign of support from the major studios, Atom has received $50 million in backing from 20th Century Fox, Lionsgate and Disney.