Drake, Ed Sheeran, Rihanna Top Spotify’s 10th Anniversary Charts

While the company was founded in 2006, Spotify officially launched in October of 2008, and it’s no understatement to say that it has changed the way millions of people experience music. In observance of that anniversary, the world’s leading streaming service has released several “All-Time Great” lists called “Decade of Discovery.”

Most Globally Streamed Artist of all Time

1. Drake

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Eminem

4. The Weeknd

5. Rihanna

6. Kanye West

7. Coldplay

8. Justin Bieber

9. Calvin Harris

10. Ariana Grande

Most Globally Streamed Albums

1. Ed Sheeran – ÷

2. Justin Bieber – Purpose

3. Drake – Views

4. Ed Sheeran – x

5. Post Malone – beerbongs & bentleys

6. The Weeknd – Starboy

7. Scorpion – Drake

8. The Weeknd – Beauty Behind The Madness

9. Post Malone – Stoney

10. Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

Most Globally Streamed Female Artists

1. Rihanna

2. Ariana Grande

3. Sia

4. Beyoncé

5. Nicki Minaj

6. Adele

7. Taylor Swift

8. Selena Gomez

9. Katy Perry

10. Shakira

Top Globally Streamed Song by Year Since Spotify Launch

• 2008: The Killers – “Human”

• 2009: The Black Eyed Peas – “I Gotta Feeling”

• 2010: Eminem, Rihanna – “Love The Way You Lie”

• 2011: Don Omar – “Danza Kuduro”

• 2012: Gotye – “Somebody That I Used To Know” (feat. Kimbra)

• 2013: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis “Can’t Hold Us” (feat. Ray Dalton)

• 2014: Pharrell Williams – “Happy” – From “Despicable Me 2”

• 2015: Major Lazer – “Lean On” (feat. MØ & DJ Snake)

• 2016: Drake – “One Dance”

• 2017: Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

First 10 Artists to Reach 1 Billion Streams

1. Rihanna (2013)

2. David Guetta (2013)

3. Eminem (2013)

4. Kanye West (2014)

5. Avicii (2014)

6. Coldplay (2014)

7. JAY Z (2014)

8. Katy Perry (2014)

9. Drake (2014)

10. Pitbull (2014)