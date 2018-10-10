You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Drake, Ed Sheeran, Rihanna Top Spotify's 10th Anniversary Charts

The streaming giant celebrates its 10th birthday with all-time-greatest lists called "Decade of Discovery."

Variety Staff

Drake
CREDIT: Roger Goodgroves/REX/Shutterstock

While the company was founded in 2006, Spotify officially launched in October of 2008, and it’s no understatement to say that it has changed the way millions of people experience music. In observance of that anniversary, the world’s leading streaming service has released several “All-Time Great” lists called “Decade of Discovery.”

Most Globally Streamed Artist of all Time
1. Drake
2. Ed Sheeran
3. Eminem
4. The Weeknd
5. Rihanna
6. Kanye West
7. Coldplay
8. Justin Bieber
9. Calvin Harris
10. Ariana Grande

Most Globally Streamed Albums
1. Ed Sheeran – ÷
2. Justin Bieber – Purpose
3. Drake – Views
4. Ed Sheeran – x
5. Post Malone – beerbongs & bentleys
6. The Weeknd – Starboy
7. Scorpion – Drake
8. The Weeknd – Beauty Behind The Madness
9. Post Malone – Stoney
10. Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

Most Globally Streamed Female Artists
1. Rihanna
2. Ariana Grande
3. Sia
4. Beyoncé
5. Nicki Minaj
6. Adele
7. Taylor Swift
8. Selena Gomez
9. Katy Perry
10. Shakira

Top Globally Streamed Song by Year Since Spotify Launch
• 2008: The Killers – “Human”
• 2009: The Black Eyed Peas – “I Gotta Feeling”
• 2010: Eminem, Rihanna – “Love The Way You Lie”
• 2011: Don Omar – “Danza Kuduro”
• 2012: Gotye – “Somebody That I Used To Know” (feat. Kimbra)
• 2013: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis  “Can’t Hold Us” (feat. Ray Dalton)
• 2014: Pharrell Williams – “Happy” – From “Despicable Me 2”
• 2015: Major Lazer – “Lean On” (feat. MØ & DJ Snake)
• 2016: Drake – “One Dance”
• 2017: Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

First 10 Artists to Reach 1 Billion Streams
1. Rihanna (2013)
2. David Guetta (2013)
3. Eminem (2013)
4. Kanye West (2014)
5. Avicii (2014)
6. Coldplay (2014)
7. JAY Z (2014)
8. Katy Perry (2014)
9. Drake (2014)
10. Pitbull (2014)

  • Drake

    Drake, Ed Sheeran, Rihanna Top Spotify's 10th Anniversary Charts

    M. William Krasilovsky, 'This Business of Music' Co-Author, Dies at 92

    TV Review: Swift, Cabello, Lipa, Cardi Leave Dudes in Dust on American Music Awards

    Watch Nickelback, Miley Cyrus Get Skewered in Jimmy Kimmel's 'Mean Tweets' Music Edition

    Taylor Swift Opens American Music Awards With a Fiery 'I Did Something Bad'

    American Music Awards Winners: Complete List

    Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, and Serena Williams to Co-Chair 2019 Met Gala

