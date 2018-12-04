×
Drake, Ariana Grande Top Spotify’s Year-End ‘Wrapped’ Charts

By
Variety Staff

Drake Ariana Grande
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Since Drake shattered virtually every streaming record with his “Scorpion” album, released in June, it’s no surprise that his 8.2 billion streams in 2018 make him not only Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the year, he’s the platform’s most-streamed artist of all time. “Scorpion” and its song “God’s Plan” also were the most streamed album and song of 2018, respectively; Drake was also the platform’s most-streamed artist in 2015 and 2016.

Following Drake, Post Malone, XXXTentacion, J Balvin and 2017’s most-streamed artist Ed Sheeran rounded out the Top 5 list of Most Streamed Artists in the world.

Ariana Grande’s 48 million plus monthly listeners raised her to the position of Spotify’s most-streamed female artist, following in the footsteps of three-time winner Rihanna.

While hip-hop dominated Spotify’s charts in 2018, Latin music continued to grow rapidly. Three Latin artists — J Balvin, Bad Bunny (both of whom are featured on Cardi B’s smash single “I Like It”) and Ozuna — landed on the top-10 most-streamed artists list, while last year, Daddy Yankee was the only Spanish-speaking artist to reach the top 10. Dominican-American singer Cardi B, the third-most-streamed female artist of 2018, and Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, the fifth-most-streamed, are also of Latin descent and proudly reflect it in their songs “I Like It” and “Havana” respectively, among others.

The full lists appear below:

Most-Streamed Artists

Most-Streamed Female Artists

Most-Streamed Tracks

Most-Streamed Albums

Most-Streamed Groups (with three or more members)

Imagine Dragons is Spotify’s most-streamed group for 2018, but K-pop sensation BTS also enjoyed plenty of global listening. Maroon 5 and Migos come in third and fourth, and Coldplay took fifth.

Spotify’s Most-Followed Playlists

Genres That Grew the Most in 2018

 

 

 

