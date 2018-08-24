You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Donald Trump Claims Social-Media Giants Are Censoring ‘Millions,’ Citing No Proof

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donald Trump
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump, without citing any evidence, renewed his attack on “social media giants,” tweeting that tech companies are “silencing millions of people.”

Trump made the claim Friday morning on Twitter, his preferred social-media platform. He also singled out one of his favored media targets, CNN.

Trump last week posited that social platforms are “discriminating against” Republican and conservative voices, but “we won’t let that happen.”

The U.S. president apparently has been stirred to call out so-called censorship by the likes of Facebook and Twitter after Silicon Valley companies have taken action to ban or otherwise penalize far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars outlet.

YouTube, Facebook, Spotify and others have removed content from or disabled accounts run by Jones and Infowars. Twitter, which has been criticized for not taking action against the hate-mongering group, last week suspended Jones and Infowars from tweeting for a seven-day period. As of Thursday (Aug. 23), both Infowars and Jones resumed posting to Twitter.

Trump himself has posted tweets that violate Twitter’s terms of service, namely its prohibition against violent threats and bullying. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and the company have said that the company’s policy takes into account newsworthiness and the public interest in explaining why it hasn’t taken action to suspend or ban Trump from the platform. Separately, in March, a U.S. District Court judge ruled that Trump’s blocking of individual accounts on Twitter are unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, Trump’s attacks on social-media companies may be an attempt to deflect from the current legal problems the president is entangled in. Trump and the White House are currently dealing with the aftermath of the guilty plea of Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen to eight felony counts as well as the conviction of former campaign manager Paul Manfort on eight counts of fraud charges.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Digital

  • Donald Trump

    Donald Trump Claims Social-Media Giants Are Censoring 'Millions,' Citing No Proof

    Donald Trump, without citing any evidence, renewed his attack on “social media giants,” tweeting that tech companies are “silencing millions of people.” Trump made the claim Friday morning on Twitter, his preferred social-media platform. He also singled out one of his favored media targets, CNN. Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people. Can’t do […]

  • Antonio Lucio (Global Chief Marketing and

    Facebook Hires HP Exec Antonio Lucio as CMO to Lead Branding After Series of Controversies

    Donald Trump, without citing any evidence, renewed his attack on “social media giants,” tweeting that tech companies are “silencing millions of people.” Trump made the claim Friday morning on Twitter, his preferred social-media platform. He also singled out one of his favored media targets, CNN. Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people. Can’t do […]

  • Spaces Terminator VR Expereince Opens Doors

    'Terminator Salvation' VR Experience Opens Doors in Irvine

    Donald Trump, without citing any evidence, renewed his attack on “social media giants,” tweeting that tech companies are “silencing millions of people.” Trump made the claim Friday morning on Twitter, his preferred social-media platform. He also singled out one of his favored media targets, CNN. Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people. Can’t do […]

  • Twitter to Stream Overwatch League Highlights,

    Twitter Sets Pact With Overwatch League for Highlights, Weekly Show

    Donald Trump, without citing any evidence, renewed his attack on “social media giants,” tweeting that tech companies are “silencing millions of people.” Trump made the claim Friday morning on Twitter, his preferred social-media platform. He also singled out one of his favored media targets, CNN. Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people. Can’t do […]

  • Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft's Big Push

    Xbox Game Pass: Why Microsoft Calls It a Blessing, Not Threat to Consumers, Developers

    Donald Trump, without citing any evidence, renewed his attack on “social media giants,” tweeting that tech companies are “silencing millions of people.” Trump made the claim Friday morning on Twitter, his preferred social-media platform. He also singled out one of his favored media targets, CNN. Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people. Can’t do […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad