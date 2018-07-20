Disney Animation’s First VR Film, ‘Cycles,’ Set to Premiere

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Disney Cycles VR Short Film
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Walt Disney Animation Studios will debut its first virtual-reality short film next month, marking a new experiment by a major studio to use the power of VR to enhance storytelling.

The short film, “Cycles,” is directed by Disney Animation lighting artist Jeff Gipson, marking his VR directorial debut. It centers around the true meaning of creating a home, inspired by Gipson’s childhood spending time with his grandparents in their home and then later helping them move to an assisted-living residence.

The film will premiere at the SIGGRAPH 2018 conference, Aug. 12-16 in Vancouver. It will be hosted at the confab’s Immersive Pavilion, a new space for this year’s conference dedicated to VR, augmented reality, and mixed reality.

“We wanted to create a story in this single place and be able to have the viewer witness life happening around them,” Gipson said in a statement. “It is an emotionally driven film, expressing the real ups and downs, the happy and sad moments in life.”

Gipson joined Walt Disney Animation Studios in 2013 and has worked as a lighting artist on Disney films including “Frozen,” “Zootopia” and “Moana.”

Related

“VR is an amazing technology and a lot of times the technology is what is really celebrated,” Gipson said. “We hope more and more people begin to see the emotional weight of VR films, and with ‘Cycles’ in particular, we hope they will feel the emotions we aimed to convey with our story.”

Disney Animation’s production team completed “Cycles” in four months in conjunction with about 50 collaborators. Instead of traditional storyboarding, Gipson and his team instead used a mix of Quill VR painting techniques and motion capture as a means of pre-visualization for the film, incorporating painters and artists to generate sculptures or 3D models of characters early on and draw scenes for the VR space.

While “Cycles” represents Disney’s first VR film, the Mouse House has been plenty active in different areas of VR, AR and mixed reality.

Last fall, Disney’s Pixar released its first VR experience with “Coco VR” for Oculus Rift, combining social elements. Lucasfilm has worked with location-based VR startup The Void to launch a Star Wars VR experience in multiple locations, including Orlando and Las Vegas.

In addition, Disney Research launched a project to turn natural language scripts into VR pre-visualizations. Also, Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB R&D unit has been working with mixed-reality startup Magic Leap to develop Star Wars content for Magic Leap’s forthcoming headset.

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

More Digital

  • Disney Cycles VR Short Film

    Disney Animation's First VR Film, 'Cycles,' Set to Premiere

    Walt Disney Animation Studios will debut its first virtual-reality short film next month, marking a new experiment by a major studio to use the power of VR to enhance storytelling. The short film, “Cycles,” is directed by Disney Animation lighting artist Jeff Gipson, marking his VR directorial debut. It centers around the true meaning of […]

  • Beta Film Boards ‘The Pier,’ from

    Beta Film Boards ‘The Pier,’ from ‘Casa de Papel’ Creator Alex Pina

    Walt Disney Animation Studios will debut its first virtual-reality short film next month, marking a new experiment by a major studio to use the power of VR to enhance storytelling. The short film, “Cycles,” is directed by Disney Animation lighting artist Jeff Gipson, marking his VR directorial debut. It centers around the true meaning of […]

  • Michelle Kempner

    BuzzFeed Entertainment Operations Head Michelle Kempner Exiting for Facebook

    Walt Disney Animation Studios will debut its first virtual-reality short film next month, marking a new experiment by a major studio to use the power of VR to enhance storytelling. The short film, “Cycles,” is directed by Disney Animation lighting artist Jeff Gipson, marking his VR directorial debut. It centers around the true meaning of […]

  • Empty movie theater

    AMC Theatres Teams With Facebook for Movie Ticket Purchases

    Walt Disney Animation Studios will debut its first virtual-reality short film next month, marking a new experiment by a major studio to use the power of VR to enhance storytelling. The short film, “Cycles,” is directed by Disney Animation lighting artist Jeff Gipson, marking his VR directorial debut. It centers around the true meaning of […]

  • VUDU logo

    Walmart Eyes Q4 Launch of Vudu-Branded Service to Rival Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

    Walt Disney Animation Studios will debut its first virtual-reality short film next month, marking a new experiment by a major studio to use the power of VR to enhance storytelling. The short film, “Cycles,” is directed by Disney Animation lighting artist Jeff Gipson, marking his VR directorial debut. It centers around the true meaning of […]

  • Marc Hustvedt - Fine Brothers Entertainment

    Marc Hustvedt, Formerly CEO of Above Average, Joins FBE (EXCLUSIVE)

    Walt Disney Animation Studios will debut its first virtual-reality short film next month, marking a new experiment by a major studio to use the power of VR to enhance storytelling. The short film, “Cycles,” is directed by Disney Animation lighting artist Jeff Gipson, marking his VR directorial debut. It centers around the true meaning of […]

  • Walter Cronkite Media Broadband

    Rebooting Walter Cronkite: Broadcast News Rushes to Broadband

    Walt Disney Animation Studios will debut its first virtual-reality short film next month, marking a new experiment by a major studio to use the power of VR to enhance storytelling. The short film, “Cycles,” is directed by Disney Animation lighting artist Jeff Gipson, marking his VR directorial debut. It centers around the true meaning of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad