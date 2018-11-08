×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Unveils Name for Disney-Branded Streaming Service

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Disney+
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Disney has unveiled the name for its Disney-branded streaming service set to launch late next year: Disney+.

Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger said the company is on track to launch Disney+ in late 2019. Iger also told Wall Street analysts on Disney’s quarterly earnings call Thursday afternoon that the company will host an investor presentation in April to offer more detail about plans for the service.

The Disney+ branding is in keeping with the format established by the ESPN+ service that bowed earlier this year. Iger said Disney said ESPN+ has more than 1 million subscribers so far. The growth of ESPN’s foray into the streaming world “bodes very well” for Disney’s overall global streaming strategy, he said.

Disney+ will focus on content rooted in the company’s most formidable brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, “Star Wars” and National Geographic, the latter of which will join the Disney fold through its pending acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

Iger also briefly addressed Disney’s plans for Hulu, the streaming service that will be 60% controlled by Disney after the Fox acquisition is complete. Hulu will remain focused on general entertainment fare while Disney+ is laser-focused on family friendly material. Iger said Disney intends to invest in Hulu and expand the service internationally just as it plans to make Disney+ a global service.

Iger was pressed about the role of Hulu’s other shareholders — Comcast and AT&T — but he made no mention of whether Disney will look to buy out the remaining 40% of Hulu.

“Anything we do with Hulu will be done with an eye toward being fiscally responsible to the other shareholders even though they are minority shareholders,” Iger said.

More to come

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More TV

  • Disney+

    Disney Unveils Name for Disney-Branded Streaming Service

    Disney has unveiled the name for its Disney-branded streaming service set to launch late next year: Disney+. Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger said the company is on track to launch Disney+ in late 2019. Iger also told Wall Street analysts on Disney’s quarterly earnings call Thursday afternoon that the company will host an investor presentation in […]

  • Jon Feltheimer

    Lionsgate Earnings Beat Expectations After Strong Starz Growth

    Disney has unveiled the name for its Disney-branded streaming service set to launch late next year: Disney+. Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger said the company is on track to launch Disney+ in late 2019. Iger also told Wall Street analysts on Disney’s quarterly earnings call Thursday afternoon that the company will host an investor presentation in […]

  • Merger of Israeli Networks Reshet and

    Merger of Israeli Networks Reshet and Channel Ten Given Final Go-Ahead

    Disney has unveiled the name for its Disney-branded streaming service set to launch late next year: Disney+. Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger said the company is on track to launch Disney+ in late 2019. Iger also told Wall Street analysts on Disney’s quarterly earnings call Thursday afternoon that the company will host an investor presentation in […]

  • Sir David Attenborough poses for photographers

    Netflix's Wildlife Series 'Our Planet' to Launch Next April; David Attenborough Narrates

    Disney has unveiled the name for its Disney-branded streaming service set to launch late next year: Disney+. Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger said the company is on track to launch Disney+ in late 2019. Iger also told Wall Street analysts on Disney’s quarterly earnings call Thursday afternoon that the company will host an investor presentation in […]

  • Tucker Carlson

    Fox News Executives Call for Civility After Tucker Carlson Protest

    Disney has unveiled the name for its Disney-branded streaming service set to launch late next year: Disney+. Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger said the company is on track to launch Disney+ in late 2019. Iger also told Wall Street analysts on Disney’s quarterly earnings call Thursday afternoon that the company will host an investor presentation in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad