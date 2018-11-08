Disney Unveils Name for Disney-Branded Streaming Service

Disney has unveiled the name for its Disney-branded streaming service set to launch late next year: Disney+.

Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger said the company is on track to launch Disney+ in late 2019. Iger also told Wall Street analysts on Disney’s quarterly earnings call Thursday afternoon that the company will host an investor presentation in April to offer more detail about plans for the service.

The Disney+ branding is in keeping with the format established by the ESPN+ service that bowed earlier this year. Iger said Disney said ESPN+ has more than 1 million subscribers so far. The growth of ESPN’s foray into the streaming world “bodes very well” for Disney’s overall global streaming strategy, he said.

Disney+ will focus on content rooted in the company’s most formidable brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, “Star Wars” and National Geographic, the latter of which will join the Disney fold through its pending acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

Iger also briefly addressed Disney’s plans for Hulu, the streaming service that will be 60% controlled by Disney after the Fox acquisition is complete. Hulu will remain focused on general entertainment fare while Disney+ is laser-focused on family friendly material. Iger said Disney intends to invest in Hulu and expand the service internationally just as it plans to make Disney+ a global service.

Iger was pressed about the role of Hulu’s other shareholders — Comcast and AT&T — but he made no mention of whether Disney will look to buy out the remaining 40% of Hulu.

“Anything we do with Hulu will be done with an eye toward being fiscally responsible to the other shareholders even though they are minority shareholders,” Iger said.

More to come