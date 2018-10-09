You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Accelerator Demo Day Will Be Streamed on ABC News Live

Janko Roettgers

date 2018-10-09
Disney is looking to reach a wider audience for the 2018 edition of its Disney Accelerator Demo Day: The event, which set to unfold Wednesday in Burbank, Calif., will be live streamed on the company’s free ABC News Live service.

In addition to talks from CEOs and other senior executives of the companies that took part in this year’s Disney Accelerator program, the live stream will also include a TED fireside chat with Fadi Chehadé, who serves on the World Economic Forum’s Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution advisory board and is a member of the UN Secretary-General’s High-Level Panel on Digital Cooperation, in addition to being a partner at ABRY Partners.

This year’s portfolio companies include Aaptiv, which has been building an online workout and personal fitness service; BYJU, India’s largest edtech company; Caffeine, a social live streaming startup that recently raised $100 million in funding from 21st Century Fox and others; HopSkipDrive, a kind of Uber for kids; Ubiquity6, an augmented reality technology company; Uncharted Power, a company trying to generate power from motion; and Unsupervised, a startup that uses artificial intelligence for data analysis.

Disney’s accelerator program has been running yearly since 2014. Alumni of previous years include Littlebits, which makes customizable modular electronics for kids, Epic Games, the developer of the Unreal game engine and Fortnite, and location-based VR startup The Void.

This year’s program will be live streamed this Wednesday, 10/10, starting at 2:30 pm PT. The live stream can be viewed on the web at ABCNews.com/Live a well as via the ABC News apps on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

