Disney Appoints ESPN’s Aaron LaBerge as CTO of Streaming and International Division

Aaron LaBerge, previously ESPN’s chief technology officer, is taking on a new role as EVP and CTO of Disney’s recently formed Direct-To-Consumer and International segment.

LaBerge will be the first CTO of Direct-To-Consumer and International segment, reporting to chairman Kevin Mayer. The DTCI business, created in a March 2018 reorg, encompasses Disney’s media and direct-to-consumer businesses globally, including all Disney networks outside of the U.S.; the ESPN+ streaming service; the Disney-branded direct-to-consumer streaming service slated for 2019 launch; and the company’s ownership stake in Hulu.

Since 2015, LaBerge served as EVP and CTO at ESPN, leading the design and development of next-generation data, video and audio platforms. He also served on the Disney Research Advisory Board.

As CTO of Disney Direct-To-Consumer and International, LaBerge will lead a technology team comprised of thousands of technologists, engineers, designers, developers and other staffers. The DTCI Technology organization was formed by combining technology teams from across the Walt Disney Co. and will be responsible for linear and digital media distribution technology, ad technology, consumer data platforms, international broadcast operations, and the development, engineering, and deployment of all consumer-facing digital products for the company globally.

“As a champion of innovation and growth, Aaron will work across our segment and the larger company to develop an industry-leading technology infrastructure to meet future demands,” Mayer said in a statement. “Recognizing that the needs of our consumers and clients are constantly changing, he brings a wealth of skill and experience to lead an organization of talented and dedicated individuals in order to strategically respond to an increasingly complex media landscape.”

Within DTCI technology, there will be nine core teams – Business Platforms, Data Platforms, Information Security, Media Engineering, Media Services, Product Engineering, Product and Design, Technology Operations and Office of the CTO. The leadership team reporting to LaBerge will include Mike Andrews (Sr. Vice President, Product Engineering), Michael Cupo (Vice President, Office of the CTO), John Heerdt (Sr. Vice President, Media Engineering), Chris Lawson (Sr. Vice President, Technology Operations) and Mike Napodano (Sr. Vice President, Business Platforms) – with several other leadership roles to be filled in the coming weeks.

LaBerge and team will collaborate closely with Disney Streaming Services, who remain responsible for DTCI’s direct-to-consumer subscription streaming platforms. In addition to working with Joe Inzerillo (Executive Vice President and CTO, Disney Streaming Services), LaBerge will also liaise with other senior technology leaders at the company, including Tilak Mandadi (Executive Vice President and CTO, Disney Parks, Experiences, and Consumer Products) and Susan O’Day (Executive Vice President, Enterprise Technology and CIO) to ensure that The Walt Disney Company remains one of the most technologically sophisticated, creative and advanced companies in the world.

From 2007 until his return to Disney in 2013 (via ESPN), LaBerge was CEO of Fanzter, a venture-funded consumer software and digital product development company he co-founded. He ran its business and directed the development and launch of a variety of consumer-focused Internet and mobile products.

LaBerge first joined The Walt Disney Company in 1997, through Disney’s acquisition of Starwave Ventures, the company that produced some of the company’s earliest Internet products, including ESPN.com and ABCNews.com. Before Starwave, LaBerge worked as a senior software engineer at Renaissance Interactive, an early Internet development and consulting firm, specializing in Internet-based publishing and content management systems.

A native of Charleston, S.C., LaBerge holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of South Carolina. Based in Bristol, Connecticut, he spends significant time working in New York, Los Angeles and other locations.