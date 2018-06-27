Discovery TV Apps Launch on Samsung Smart TVs (EXCLUSIVE)

discovery go app

Discovery’s apps for authenticated live and on-demand viewing launched on Samsung smart TVs Wednesday: Discovery GO, Animal Planet GO, TLC GO, SCI GO and Investigation Discovery GO apps became available to Samsung smart TV users effective immediately, and new apps for HGTV, Food Network and additional networks will make their way to the platform soon.

Discovery’s GO apps are all authenticated TV Everywhere apps, meaning that they require users to log in with their cable or similar pay TV credentials. Once that’s done, Samsung smart TV owners have access to live network feeds as well as more than 15,000 episodes of on-demand programming.

“Discovery’s iconic content is a big hit on connected devices and we are thrilled to be able to connect with even more viewers via Samsung’s Smart TVs,” said Discovery EVP and GM of digital media Karen Leever. “Samsung Smart TVs provide an ideal platform for superfans to catch up with and tune into their favorite Discovery series anytime, anywhere.”

“We are excited to partner with Discovery to offer our customers more options to instantly access quality, family-friendly programming on their Samsung Smart TVs,” added Samsung Electronics VP of content and services Salek Brodsky. “With the integration of Discovery’s TV Everywhere “GO” apps, we’re able to expand our Smart TV platform even further and cater to Discovery’s dedicated audience, all while delivering their latest and greatest shows in stunning picture quality.”

Discovery first launched its suite of TV Everywhere apps in 2016, and has since brought them to Roku, Apple TV, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Xbox One. This new expansion brings the apps to 2H15, 2016 and 2017 Samsung smart TVs effective immediately, with 2018 Samsung TVs following in July.

