Discovery Launching Shows on Pluto TV in Its First AVOD Streaming Deal

Discovery inked its first deal for free, ad-supported internet VOD distribution in a pact with Pluto TV, set to launch select programming from six of the cabler’s networks on the platform later this month.

Discovery is an investor in Pluto, through Discovery’s acquisition of prior investor Scripps Networks Interactive. Under the multiyear, non-exclusive content deal with Pluto TV, Discovery is licensing a selection of shows from six Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, ID, Discovery Life, Science Channel and TLC.

Discovery programming on Pluto TV is set to include select episodes from series including TLC’s “Kate Plus 8” (pictured above), Discovery Channel’s “Misfit Garage,” Animal Planet’s “River Monsters” and ID’s “Dates from Hell.”

In addition, Pluto TV also is planning to debut a limited-run “River Monsters” pop-up channel in early December.

Launched in 2014, Pluto TV now counts more than 10 million monthly active users. The service provides 130-plus free channels, organized into a TV-like programming grid, across multiple connected devices. The company’s content partners include Hollywood studios Warner Bros., MGM, and Lionsgate, as well as TV networks, publishers and digital-media companies.

“Having our world-class Discovery content as part of Pluto’s offering reinforces Discovery’s commitment to reach all viewers across all screens, platforms and devices,” Gabriel Sauerhoff, senior VP of digital distribution, Discovery, said in a statement. “We are excited to provide audiences another way to access the shows that they love, while also introducing these brands and series to new viewers.”

Added Amy Kuessner, senior VP content partnerships for Pluto TV, “Discovery is a renowned leader with premier programming that inspires and entertains all types of audiences. We are excited to introduce Discovery’s award-winning content to our viewers.”

L.A.-based Pluto TV has raised more than $51 million in funding from investors including USVP, ProSiebenSat.1 Media, Scripps Networks Interactive, Sky, UTA, Luminari Capital, Chicago Ventures, Pritzker Group and Samsung Ventures.