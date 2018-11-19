×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Discovery Launching Shows on Pluto TV in Its First AVOD Streaming Deal

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kate Plus 8
CREDIT: Courtesy of TLC

Discovery inked its first deal for free, ad-supported internet VOD distribution in a pact with Pluto TV, set to launch select programming from six of the cabler’s networks on the platform later this month.

Discovery is an investor in Pluto, through Discovery’s acquisition of prior investor Scripps Networks Interactive. Under the multiyear, non-exclusive content deal with Pluto TV, Discovery is licensing a selection of shows from six Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, ID, Discovery Life, Science Channel and TLC.

Discovery programming on Pluto TV is set to include select episodes from series including TLC’s “Kate Plus 8” (pictured above), Discovery Channel’s “Misfit Garage,” Animal Planet’s “River Monsters” and ID’s “Dates from Hell.”

In addition, Pluto TV also is planning to debut a limited-run “River Monsters” pop-up channel in early December.

Launched in 2014, Pluto TV now counts more than 10 million monthly active users. The service provides 130-plus free channels, organized into a TV-like programming grid, across multiple connected devices. The company’s content partners include Hollywood studios Warner Bros., MGM, and Lionsgate, as well as TV networks, publishers and digital-media companies.

Related

“Having our world-class Discovery content as part of Pluto’s offering reinforces Discovery’s commitment to reach all viewers across all screens, platforms and devices,” Gabriel Sauerhoff, senior VP of digital distribution, Discovery, said in a statement. “We are excited to provide audiences another way to access the shows that they love, while also introducing these brands and series to new viewers.”

Added Amy Kuessner, senior VP content partnerships for Pluto TV, “Discovery is a renowned leader with premier programming that inspires and entertains all types of audiences. We are excited to introduce Discovery’s award-winning content to our viewers.”

L.A.-based Pluto TV has raised more than $51 million in funding from investors including USVP, ProSiebenSat.1 Media, Scripps Networks Interactive, Sky, UTA, Luminari Capital, Chicago Ventures, Pritzker Group and Samsung Ventures.

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More TV

  • 'I'm a Celebrity…' Season Opener Is

    'I'm a Celebrity…' Season Opener Is U.K.'s Most-Watched Show to Date in 2018

    Discovery inked its first deal for free, ad-supported internet VOD distribution in a pact with Pluto TV, set to launch select programming from six of the cabler’s networks on the platform later this month. Discovery is an investor in Pluto, through Discovery’s acquisition of prior investor Scripps Networks Interactive. Under the multiyear, non-exclusive content deal […]

  • Kate Plus 8

    Discovery Launching Shows on Pluto TV in Its First AVOD Streaming Deal

    Discovery inked its first deal for free, ad-supported internet VOD distribution in a pact with Pluto TV, set to launch select programming from six of the cabler’s networks on the platform later this month. Discovery is an investor in Pluto, through Discovery’s acquisition of prior investor Scripps Networks Interactive. Under the multiyear, non-exclusive content deal […]

  • MipCancun: Parox Launches ‘Silver Bridge,’ a

    MipCancun: Parox Launches ‘Silver Bridge,’ a Narco Origins Story

    Discovery inked its first deal for free, ad-supported internet VOD distribution in a pact with Pluto TV, set to launch select programming from six of the cabler’s networks on the platform later this month. Discovery is an investor in Pluto, through Discovery’s acquisition of prior investor Scripps Networks Interactive. Under the multiyear, non-exclusive content deal […]

  • Natalie Dormer Inks Fremantle Deal, Preps

    Natalie Dormer Inks First-Look Deal With Fremantle, Preps Vivien Leigh Drama

    Discovery inked its first deal for free, ad-supported internet VOD distribution in a pact with Pluto TV, set to launch select programming from six of the cabler’s networks on the platform later this month. Discovery is an investor in Pluto, through Discovery’s acquisition of prior investor Scripps Networks Interactive. Under the multiyear, non-exclusive content deal […]

  • Danai Gurira as Michonne - The Walking

    'Walking Dead' Recap: Michonne Tries to Trust Again (SPOILERS)

    Discovery inked its first deal for free, ad-supported internet VOD distribution in a pact with Pluto TV, set to launch select programming from six of the cabler’s networks on the platform later this month. Discovery is an investor in Pluto, through Discovery’s acquisition of prior investor Scripps Networks Interactive. Under the multiyear, non-exclusive content deal […]

  • Outlander Season 4 2018

    'Outlander' Recap: It's Not Happily Ever After for Brianna and Roger in 'The False Bride'

    Discovery inked its first deal for free, ad-supported internet VOD distribution in a pact with Pluto TV, set to launch select programming from six of the cabler’s networks on the platform later this month. Discovery is an investor in Pluto, through Discovery’s acquisition of prior investor Scripps Networks Interactive. Under the multiyear, non-exclusive content deal […]

  • Fox Sports NFL Sunday

    AT&T Sets Broad Carriage Renewal Pact With Fox Networks Group

    Discovery inked its first deal for free, ad-supported internet VOD distribution in a pact with Pluto TV, set to launch select programming from six of the cabler’s networks on the platform later this month. Discovery is an investor in Pluto, through Discovery’s acquisition of prior investor Scripps Networks Interactive. Under the multiyear, non-exclusive content deal […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad